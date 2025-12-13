ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Horror: Father Kills Son’s Live-in Partner, Hides Body In Septic Tank

A case of murder linked to a live-in relationship was reported from the Lohara police station area. ( Representational image/IANS )

Kabirdham: An enraged father took a horrifying step after strongly objecting to his son’s live-in relationship. Lohara police in Chhattisgarh have now arrested him for murdering his son's girlfriend, produced him before a court, and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused murdered his son’s girlfriend and hid her body inside a septic tank at his residence in Bandhatola village of Kabirdham district.

The crime came to light after the young woman went missing and her boyfriend was unable to trace her despite repeated efforts. Worried about her sudden disappearance, he approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation in and around the village and questioned family members, neighbours and residents from nearby areas.

During the search, police also inspected the septic tank located in the courtyard of the accused’s house. As soon as the tank was opened, a strong foul smell emanated from inside. Police later found a highly decomposed body from the septic tank, confirming their worst fears during the investigation.

As news of the body being found spread across the Bandhatola village under Lohara police station, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Due to prolonged concealment inside the septic tank, the condition of the body had deteriorated significantly. The youth who had filed the missing persons complaint identified the deceased as his girlfriend.