Chhattisgarh Horror: Father Kills Son’s Live-in Partner, Hides Body In Septic Tank
The crime came to light after a missing person complaint led police to recover a decomposed body from a septic tank in Lohara police limits.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Kabirdham: An enraged father took a horrifying step after strongly objecting to his son’s live-in relationship. Lohara police in Chhattisgarh have now arrested him for murdering his son's girlfriend, produced him before a court, and remanded him to judicial custody.
According to the police, the accused murdered his son’s girlfriend and hid her body inside a septic tank at his residence in Bandhatola village of Kabirdham district.
The crime came to light after the young woman went missing and her boyfriend was unable to trace her despite repeated efforts. Worried about her sudden disappearance, he approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint.
Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation in and around the village and questioned family members, neighbours and residents from nearby areas.
During the search, police also inspected the septic tank located in the courtyard of the accused’s house. As soon as the tank was opened, a strong foul smell emanated from inside. Police later found a highly decomposed body from the septic tank, confirming their worst fears during the investigation.
As news of the body being found spread across the Bandhatola village under Lohara police station, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Due to prolonged concealment inside the septic tank, the condition of the body had deteriorated significantly. The youth who had filed the missing persons complaint identified the deceased as his girlfriend.
To identify the body, police sent the remains for forensic examination. A DNA test later confirmed that the deceased was Kamini Nishad, a resident of Rajnandgaon district, police said.
During the investigation, police repeatedly questioned Jehal Patel, the father of the woman’s boyfriend. When he gave inconsistent and contradictory statements, it raised suspicions. After further interrogation, he confessed to the crime.
The accused told the investigators that he was deeply angered by his son’s live-in relationship with Kamini. He was also upset because she belonged to a different caste. To prevent the relationship and separate his son from her, he planned and executed the murder.
Police interrogation further revealed that Kamini Nishad and Bhojram Patel had met while working together in Hyderabad. Over time, the two developed a close relationship. A few months later, they returned to Bandhatola village in Kabirdham to get married.
However, the woman’s caste became a major point of contention, with the man’s family opposing the marriage due to fears of social backlash and damage to their reputation within the community.
According to police, on November 7, the accused sent his son away from home on some pretext. After ensuring his son was away, he allegedly forced Kamini to consume poisonous medicine and then killed her.
