Chhattisgarh Honours Slain Cops On Police Memorial Day; Governor, CM Lead Tributes

Raipur/Bijapur: Police Memorial Day in Chhattisgarh was marked with solemn tributes to the state’s police personnel, who laid down their lives while fighting against Maoists.

Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Home Minister Vijay Sharma acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism. They paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial in Raipur, offering wreaths and paying respects to the brave police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Deka spoke about the indomitable courage and dedication of forces in maintaining law and order, stressing that the security forces' sacrifices are foundational to the state's peace and stability. The duty and sacrifice of the soldiers can never be forgotten." "The people should also adopt a cooperative and humane approach towards the police. The Chhattisgarh Police faced the challenge of Naxalism with determination, courage, and dedication. As a result, an atmosphere of peace and trust is prevailing now. In the future, the state will be completely free from the Naxal problem," Deka said.