Chhattisgarh Honours Slain Cops On Police Memorial Day; Governor, CM Lead Tributes
Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Home Minister Vijay Sharma acknowledged slain policemen's sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Raipur/Bijapur: Police Memorial Day in Chhattisgarh was marked with solemn tributes to the state’s police personnel, who laid down their lives while fighting against Maoists.
Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Home Minister Vijay Sharma acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism. They paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial in Raipur, offering wreaths and paying respects to the brave police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Deka spoke about the indomitable courage and dedication of forces in maintaining law and order, stressing that the security forces' sacrifices are foundational to the state's peace and stability. The duty and sacrifice of the soldiers can never be forgotten." "The people should also adopt a cooperative and humane approach towards the police. The Chhattisgarh Police faced the challenge of Naxalism with determination, courage, and dedication. As a result, an atmosphere of peace and trust is prevailing now. In the future, the state will be completely free from the Naxal problem," Deka said.
The Chief Minister said that the security forces in Chhattisgarh have demonstrated unparalleled courage against Naxalism, and now rapid development work is taking place in Naxal-affected areas. According to him, various welfare schemes have transformed the landscape of remote villages. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the fight to eradicate Naxalism has intensified. We are moving forward resolutely with the resolve to completely eradicate Naxalism by March 2026," Sai said.
Paying homage to the immortal martyrs, the Chief Minister said that their sacrifice will always be remembered and will continue to inspire future generations to duty, discipline, and dedication. He continued, "October 21 is the day when we remember the police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Police and security forces remain vigilant 24 hours a day to protect society amidst difficult circumstances and challenges. The dedication and discipline of police personnel make it possible to create an environment of peace, security, and trust in the state. This day is not only an occasion to remember the bravery of these soldiers, but also to pay respect to the sacrifices of their families."
The Governor and Chief Minister met the family members of the deceased police officers and soldiers and expressed their condolences. They presented mementoes to the families.
