Chhattisgarh 'Honour Killing': Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Father Arrested, Two Uncles Absconding
Mahasamund police traced the accused father to Surat on the basis of technical evidence and arrested him during a raid.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Mahasamund: Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund police on Friday solved the murder mystery of a young woman, who was found dead in a field around nine days ago in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. Investigations unearthed a shocking incident of suspected honour killing, where the victim's father and two uncles allegedly killed her over marrying a man from another caste despite strong opposition from the family.
The accused father, Umesh Singh, was arrested from Gujarat's Surat district and search is underway for the absconding uncles, Dinesh Singh and Rajesh Singh, police said.
On June 17, body of a young woman was found in a field in Turenga village under Pateva police station area. There were injury marks on her neck and multiple parts of her body. Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Based on social media, technical evidence, and information from people, the deceased was identified as Rani Kumari, a resident of Bagbahara. Her husband later confirmed her identity.
Investigations revealed that Rani had married a man from another caste despite her family's opposition. Following subsequent inquiries, police found that angered over the inter-caste marriage, her father Umesh Singh, uncle Dinesh Singh, and paternal uncle Rajesh Singh conspired to kill her.
The trio allegedly took Rani to a secluded field in Turenga village, where they killed her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after abandoning the body.
Acting on technical evidence and a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Surat and arrested the prime accused, Umesh Singh. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder alongside his brothers. Based on information provided by Umesh, the police recovered the clothes worn at the time of the murder, a mobile phone, and the motorcycle used in the crime.
"The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused," said Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey.
Umesh Singh was produced in court and sent to jail on judicial remand, Pandey said.
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