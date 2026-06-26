ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh 'Honour Killing': Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Father Arrested, Two Uncles Absconding

Mahasamund: Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund police on Friday solved the murder mystery of a young woman, who was found dead in a field around nine days ago in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. Investigations unearthed a shocking incident of suspected honour killing, where the victim's father and two uncles allegedly killed her over marrying a man from another caste despite strong opposition from the family.

The accused father, Umesh Singh, was arrested from Gujarat's Surat district and search is underway for the absconding uncles, Dinesh Singh and Rajesh Singh, police said.

On June 17, body of a young woman was found in a field in Turenga village under Pateva police station area. There were injury marks on her neck and multiple parts of her body. Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Based on social media, technical evidence, and information from people, the deceased was identified as Rani Kumari, a resident of Bagbahara. Her husband later confirmed her identity.

Investigations revealed that Rani had married a man from another caste despite her family's opposition. Following subsequent inquiries, police found that angered over the inter-caste marriage, her father Umesh Singh, uncle Dinesh Singh, and paternal uncle Rajesh Singh conspired to kill her.