ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Conviction In Bribery Case

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur has upheld the conviction and sentence awarded by a Special Court in 2002 in case of bribery. It has dismissed the appeal of a government employee convicted of demanding and accepting a bribe.

The court stated that the demand and acceptance of illegal bribery by the accused was established by sufficient and reliable evidence. The case was heard by Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas.

The case dates back to 1999. According to the prosecution, the complainant in the matter had taken medical leave that was not approved and his salary for 15 days in February, September, October, and December 1999 was withheld. When he contacted the accused to have his salary released and the leave processed, he was allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs ,000 rupees. While Rs 5000 was to be paid immediately, the remaining amount was to be given later. There was an audio recording of the conversation.

Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant lodged a complaint with the office of the Lokayukta that laid a trap. The complainant told the accused that he couldn't raise the full amount and only had Rs 4,000. According to the prosecution, the accused accepted the money and was apprehended. The marked notes were recovered from his pocket. Chemical tests of the accused's hands and clothing also yielded positive results.

The defense argued that the tape-recorded voice hadn't been scientifically verified and that the accused had been falsely implicated. But the High Court rejected these arguments.