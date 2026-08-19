Chhattisgarh High Court To Get 3 New Judges
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the names of Santosh Sharma, Sushma Sawant and Sudhir Kumar; they hold significant positions in judicial and legal administration.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court is going to get three judges following the Supreme Court Collegium's approval. In its meeting held on August 18, 2026, the Collegium approved the proposal to appoint three judicial officers as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court. They are Santosh Sharma, Sushma Sawant and Sudhir Kumar. All three currently hold significant positions in judicial and legal administration.
Sharma is currently posted as the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Korba. He assumed charge of this position on May 9, 2025. Sawant is currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Raipur. She has held this important administrative and legal post since October 13, 2025.
Kumar is currently posted as the Principal Judge, Family Court, Raipur, having assumed charge of the position on March 27, 2025.
All three proposed judges possess significant experience in judicial and legal administration. Following the Supreme Court Collegium's approval, the subsequent constitutional and administrative procedures regarding these appointments will now be completed.
Amidst the growing pressure of pending cases in the Chhattisgarh High Court, the appointment of three new judges is considered a significant step. These appointments will enhance the High Court's judicial capacity and are expected to expedite the hearing and disposal of cases of various natures.
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