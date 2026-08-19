ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court To Get 3 New Judges

The SC collegium approved the names of the new judges at its meeting held on August 18, 2026. ( ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh )

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court is going to get three judges following the Supreme Court Collegium's approval. In its meeting held on August 18, 2026, the Collegium approved the proposal to appoint three judicial officers as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court. They are Santosh Sharma, Sushma Sawant and Sudhir Kumar. All three currently hold significant positions in judicial and legal administration.

Sharma is currently posted as the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Korba. He assumed charge of this position on May 9, 2025. Sawant is currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Raipur. She has held this important administrative and legal post since October 13, 2025.

Kumar is currently posted as the Principal Judge, Family Court, Raipur, having assumed charge of the position on March 27, 2025.