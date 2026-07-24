Chhattisgarh High Court Reprimands State Govt Over Stray Dog, Cattle Menace; Says Mere Plans Not Enough
A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said the issue directly concerns the safety and health of the public.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday said mere plans and announcements are not enough the impact to address the stray dog menace in the state.
A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said the issue directly concerns the safety and health of the public. The court said merely formulating plans and listing achievements on paper is not enough. "These schemes must be effectively implemented in every district, monitored regularly, and officials must be held accountable," the bench said while asking the state's chief secretary submit a progress report by September 22.
In an affidavit filed in court, the state government had claimed that a total of Rs 33.98 crore has been approved for scientific management of stray dogs and rabies control. The amount was allocated to the Veterinary Services Department and the Urban Administration Department in different phases to strengthen sterilization, vaccination, and shelter facilities.
According to the government, the state had only six ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres, which have been increased to 34 by December ,2025. At least one centre is operational in 32 districts, and a new one is being built in Gariaband. The government claimed that by June 30 30, 651 stray dogs were sterilized, 50,362 dogs vaccinated against rabies, and 42,263 dewormed.
Additionally, it claimed that 199 dog shelters, 39 dog catching vehicles, 827 trained personnel, 347 dog catching nets, and 366 kennels had been deployed across the state. However, the court said despite the measures, the menace is still prevalent across the state.
The High Court also considered stray cattle roaming on national and state highways a serious threat. The state government had stated that 251 sensitive road sections have been identified, where 644 patrol teams, 28 ambulances, and seven cranes are deployed across the satte. It had also claimed that 1,53,351 stray cattle were removed from the roads by June 30. The state operates 137 cow shelters, 421 cattle shelters, and 28 of the 100 new cow shelters have been commissioned.
The government stated that 51,160 public institutions, including 45,918 schools, have been identified. Nodal officers have been appointed in most of these institutions, information boards have been installed, and over 44,000 premises have been secured with boundary walls or fencing. 1100 helplines have been activated for complaints and 1033 for national highways.
After reviewing the government's report, the High Court acknowledged that some efforts have been made, but the fight is far from over. The court clearly stated that this is not just a matter of government files, but a question of the lives and safety of ordinary citizens. Therefore, better coordination between all departments, municipal bodies, and district administrations should be maintained, and continuous monitoring should be carried out, and actual progress should be presented to the court.
"If crores of rupees have been spent, thousands of dogs have been sterilized and vaccinated, and hundreds of shelters and teams are deployed, why is the public still living in fear of stray dog attacks and stray cattle?," the high court asked the state government.
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