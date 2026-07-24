ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Reprimands State Govt Over Stray Dog, Cattle Menace; Says Mere Plans Not Enough

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday said mere plans and announcements are not enough the impact to address the stray dog menace in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said the issue directly concerns the safety and health of the public. The court said merely formulating plans and listing achievements on paper is not enough. "These schemes must be effectively implemented in every district, monitored regularly, and officials must be held accountable," the bench said while asking the state's chief secretary submit a progress report by September 22.

In an affidavit filed in court, the state government had claimed that a total of Rs 33.98 crore has been approved for scientific management of stray dogs and rabies control. The amount was allocated to the Veterinary Services Department and the Urban Administration Department in different phases to strengthen sterilization, vaccination, and shelter facilities.

According to the government, the state had only six ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres, which have been increased to 34 by December ,2025. At least one centre is operational in 32 districts, and a new one is being built in Gariaband. The government claimed that by June 30 30, 651 stray dogs were sterilized, 50,362 dogs vaccinated against rabies, and 42,263 dewormed.

Additionally, it claimed that 199 dog shelters, 39 dog catching vehicles, 827 trained personnel, 347 dog catching nets, and 366 kennels had been deployed across the state. However, the court said despite the measures, the menace is still prevalent across the state.