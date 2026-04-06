ETV Bharat / state

NCP Leader Murder Case: Chhattisgarh HC Sentences Amit Jogi To Life Imprisonment

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, observing that he was the "mastermind" and "driving force" behind the conspiracy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, in its April 2 order, set aside a trial court's 2007 judgment acquitting Amit Jogi, holding it as "palpably illegal, wrong, perverse and contrary to the evidence on record".

A copy of the order passed on April 2 was made available on Monday. The high court convicted Amit Jogi under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, with an additional six months' imprisonment in case of default. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jaggi was shot while travelling in his car under the Moudhapara police station limits in Raipur on June 4, 2003. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the next day.

Ajit Jogi was the chief minister at the time. The state police initially investigated the case, but it was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a chargesheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi.

On May 31, 2007, a trial court in Raipur held that the prosecution had successfully proven charges against 28 accused, but acquitted Amit Jogi. The CBI later challenged the acquittal, but the HC dismissed its petition in 2011 on grounds of delay. Separate appeals by the Chhattisgarh government and the deceased's son, Satish Jaggi, were also rejected.

In November last year, the SC asked the Chhattisgarh High Court to consider afresh the CBI's plea seeking permission to file an appeal against Amit Jogi's acquittal. The HC had reopened proceedings in the case last month following directions from the Supreme Court.

According to the CBI, Jaggi was organising a major NCP rally in Raipur on June 10, 2003, which was perceived as a political threat to the Jogis. The agency alleged that the murder was executed as part of a larger criminal conspiracy.

During the proceedings, CBI counsel Vaibhav A Goverdhan argued that the trial court had relied on the same set of evidence to convict 28 co-accused but rejected it in Amit Jogi's case on "flimsy grounds".

He contended that there was ample evidence to establish Amit Jogi's active role in the conspiracy and that he was the key person directing the crime. The high court, in its order, held that the evidence clearly established Amit Jogi's central role, describing him as the "mastermind" and "driving force" behind the conspiracy.