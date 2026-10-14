Calling Husband A 'Beggar' Over Earnings, Asking Him To Live Separately From Elderly Mother Constitute To Mental Cruelty: HC
Chhattisgarh High Court has granted a divorce to a husband who alleged mental cruelty by his wife, reports Sanjay Kumar Yadav.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted a divorce to a husband who alleged mental cruelty by his wife, holding that the cumulative effect of repeated insults, allegations against his character, physical assaults and pressure to distance himself from his elderly mother had made the marriage untenable.
A division bench of Justice P P Sahu and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput set aside a Jagdalpur Family Court order that had dismissed the husband’s divorce petition on December 10, 2022. The High Court concluded that the circumstances and evidence supported a decree of divorce on the ground of mental cruelty.
The case concerns Mittesh Panigrahi and his wife, Vedavati, alias Mamta, residents of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. They married according to Hindu rituals on June 8, 2017, and have no children.
The husband approached the court alleging that his wife repeatedly insulted and assaulted him, questioned his character and pressured him to stay away from his elderly mother.
According to the husband, he ran an electronics shop and earned a modest income, a financial situation his wife had known about before their marriage. He alleged that she repeatedly humiliated him over his earnings, calling him a “beggar” and “statusless”, and subjected him to physical and emotional abuse.
HC Examines Cumulative Effect Of Disputes
He further claimed that the recurring disputes affected his business and eventually forced him to close the shop. He also alleged that his wife threatened suicide and left the matrimonial home.
The wife denied the allegations made by her husband and in-laws. She alleged that she had been confined to a room on the first floor, denied proper food and harassed for dowry. She also disputed the husband’s account of the circumstances surrounding an abortion, saying it had been carried out on medical advice. Seeking alimony, she claimed that her husband earned more than he had disclosed and expressed her willingness to resume married life.
The High Court referred to Supreme Court precedents, including Samar Ghosh vs Jaya Ghosh, while observing that ordinary disagreements and matrimonial disputes do not, by themselves, amount to mental cruelty.
However, the bench considered the cumulative effect of the allegations, including repeated humiliation, serious doubts about character and prolonged tensions within the family. It held that the overall circumstances justified granting a divorce on the ground of mental cruelty.
The bench consequently set aside the Family Court’s order and granted the husband a decree of divorce.
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