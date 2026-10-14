ETV Bharat / state

Calling Husband A 'Beggar' Over Earnings, Asking Him To Live Separately From Elderly Mother Constitute To Mental Cruelty: HC

The husband approached the court alleging that his wife repeatedly insulted and assaulted him ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted a divorce to a husband who alleged mental cruelty by his wife, holding that the cumulative effect of repeated insults, allegations against his character, physical assaults and pressure to distance himself from his elderly mother had made the marriage untenable.

A division bench of Justice P P Sahu and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput set aside a Jagdalpur Family Court order that had dismissed the husband’s divorce petition on December 10, 2022. The High Court concluded that the circumstances and evidence supported a decree of divorce on the ground of mental cruelty.

The case concerns Mittesh Panigrahi and his wife, Vedavati, alias Mamta, residents of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. They married according to Hindu rituals on June 8, 2017, and have no children.

The husband approached the court alleging that his wife repeatedly insulted and assaulted him, questioned his character and pressured him to stay away from his elderly mother.

According to the husband, he ran an electronics shop and earned a modest income, a financial situation his wife had known about before their marriage. He alleged that she repeatedly humiliated him over his earnings, calling him a “beggar” and “statusless”, and subjected him to physical and emotional abuse.

HC Examines Cumulative Effect Of Disputes

He further claimed that the recurring disputes affected his business and eventually forced him to close the shop. He also alleged that his wife threatened suicide and left the matrimonial home.