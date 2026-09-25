ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Quashes Penalty, Says Government Employees Must Get Chance To Respond

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that even before imposing a minor penalty on a government employee, the employee must be given a reasonable opportunity to respond to the allegations and submit an explanation.

The court observed that the principles of natural justice and the prescribed statutory procedure cannot be bypassed only because the proposed punishment is classified as a minor penalty.

Justice Bibhu Datta Guru set aside an order withholding one annual increment of a government employee without cumulative effect. The court held that the employee had not been given the required opportunity to respond before the penalty was imposed.

The case concerned an assistant draftsman posted in the Rural Engineering Services. Action was initiated against the employee after information presented during a review meeting concerning the progress of construction works was found to be incorrect.

According to the records, the review meeting was held on June 10, 2026, while the penalty order was issued the very next day, on June 11.

The employee argued that before the penalty was imposed, he was neither given written notice of the proposed action nor provided a reasonable opportunity to respond to the allegations of misconduct.

The High Court referred to Rule 16(1)(a) of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966. The court said that before imposing a minor penalty, an employee must be informed in writing of the proposed action as well as the allegations of misconduct or misbehaviour forming the basis of the proposed action.