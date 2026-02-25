ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Overturns Acquittal Of Accused In 2015 Rape Case

Bilaspur: In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh High Court has overturned the acquittal of accused in the sexual assault case in Korea district and sentenced the school's father to rigorous imprisonment to life and two others to seven years.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs ₹10,000 on the prime accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (as applicable in 2015). In default of payment of fine, Swami will undergo simple imprisonment for one year.

Two other accused were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and a fine of ₹5,000 each. In default of payment of fine, they shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The alleged sexual assault on a 9-year-old fourth-grade student dates back to September 9, 2015. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that she had gone to the bathroom at night, where some chemical had been sprayed, causing her to feel dizzy. She was then raped while sleeping in her room, she said. She said that when she complained to the school sister in the morning, instead of helping her, she beat her with a stick and threatened her not to tell anyone.