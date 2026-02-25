Chhattisgarh High Court Overturns Acquittal Of Accused In 2015 Rape Case
The court said the lower court had erred in rendering a wrongful verdict by rejecting the victim's substantial statements.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh High Court has overturned the acquittal of accused in the sexual assault case in Korea district and sentenced the school's father to rigorous imprisonment to life and two others to seven years.
A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs ₹10,000 on the prime accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (as applicable in 2015). In default of payment of fine, Swami will undergo simple imprisonment for one year.
Two other accused were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and a fine of ₹5,000 each. In default of payment of fine, they shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months.
The alleged sexual assault on a 9-year-old fourth-grade student dates back to September 9, 2015. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that she had gone to the bathroom at night, where some chemical had been sprayed, causing her to feel dizzy. She was then raped while sleeping in her room, she said. She said that when she complained to the school sister in the morning, instead of helping her, she beat her with a stick and threatened her not to tell anyone.
Following a complaint by the girl's family, police registered a case under various sections of the IPC. On January 9, 2017, the Baikunthpur fast-track court acquitted all three accused. But the state government challenged the decision before the High Court.
The High Court declared the decision lower court's decision erroneous stating that the trial court had erred in rendering a wrongful verdict by rejecting the victim's substantial statements and medical evidence on technical grounds.
In its decision, the High Court cited the doctor's medical report confirming severe injuries and swelling on the victim's private parts even as the FSL report found human sperm on the victim's clothes, confirming the crime. The court also clarified that the rape victim's testimony is self-contained and does not require the support of any other independent witness.
