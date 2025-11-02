Hoardings Banning Entry Of Christians Into Villages Not 'Unconstitutional': Chhattisgarh High Court
The court said the hoardings appeared to be put up by respective gram sabhas as a precautionary measure to protect the interests of local tribals.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court disposed of two petitions seeking the removal of hoardings prohibiting the entry of priests and converted Christians into eight villages of the state.
The court stated that the hoardings were put up to prevent forced conversions through inducement or fraud and hence cannot be declared 'unconstitutional'.
A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Dutta Guru stated that the hoardings appeared to be put up by the respective gram sabhas as a precautionary measure to protect the interests of local tribals and local cultural heritage. The order was passed on petitions filed by Digbal Tandi of Kanker district and Narendra Bhawani of Bastar.
The petitioners stated that based on a Gram Sabha resolution, pastors and converted Christians from other villages are prevented from entering the eight villages for religious events or proselytizing, creating a sense of fear among members of the minority community.
Ghotia gram panchayat in Bhanupratappur tehsil, along with several other villages, had put up the hoardings which stated that villages fall under the fifth schedule and the provisions of the Panchayats Act, 1996 (PESA Act), under which the Gram Sabha has the right to preserve their traditional and conservative culture.
What the petitioners' lawyers say: According to the petitioners, similar hoardings were put up in Kudal, Parvi, Junwani, Ghota, Havechur, Musurputta, and Sulangi villages. Their lawyers argued that Gram Sabhas cannot pass resolutions against the Constitution and the law. They also argued that the Gram Sabha resolution and these hoardings violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.
On the other hand, Additional Advocate General YS Thakur argued in court that the PESA rules empower Gram Sabhas to protect the local cultural heritage from any destructive behavior. The cultural system includes deities, worship practices, institutions, and humanitarian social practices. The hoardings allege that Scheduled Tribes residing in villages are being lured and illegally converted. Thus, the local cultural heritage and tribal culture are being harmed, which is a violation of PESA rules, Thakur said.
Thakur further stated that the hoardings were put up solely to prevent Christian priests from entering the villages from other areas to illegally convert tribals. "If a person is dissatisfied with the decision of the Gram Sabha, they can appeal to the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue). The petitioners filed the pleas without exhausting all available options, and therefore, they are not maintainable and deserve to be dismissed," he said.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court dismissed the petitions and stated that putting up hoardings to prevent forced conversions through inducement or fraud cannot be considered 'unconstitutional'. I
The High Court also stated that if the petitioners feared being prevented from entering their villages or facing any threat, they could seek police protection.
