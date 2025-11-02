ETV Bharat / state

Hoardings Banning Entry Of Christians Into Villages Not 'Unconstitutional': Chhattisgarh High Court

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court disposed of two petitions seeking the removal of hoardings prohibiting the entry of priests and converted Christians into eight villages of the state.

The court stated that the hoardings were put up to prevent forced conversions through inducement or fraud and hence cannot be declared 'unconstitutional'.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Dutta Guru stated that the hoardings appeared to be put up by the respective gram sabhas as a precautionary measure to protect the interests of local tribals and local cultural heritage. The order was passed on petitions filed by Digbal Tandi of Kanker district and Narendra Bhawani of Bastar.

The petitioners stated that based on a Gram Sabha resolution, pastors and converted Christians from other villages are prevented from entering the eight villages for religious events or proselytizing, creating a sense of fear among members of the minority community.

Ghotia gram panchayat in Bhanupratappur tehsil, along with several other villages, had put up the hoardings which stated that villages fall under the fifth schedule and the provisions of the Panchayats Act, 1996 (PESA Act), under which the Gram Sabha has the right to preserve their traditional and conservative culture.