ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Rejects Claim Of Consensual Sex, Dismisses Plea Against Jail Term In Minor Girl's Rape

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by an accused against the rigorous imprisonment awarded to him by a sessions court in Bastar for the alleged rape of a minor girl claiming that the relationship was through mutual consent.

The high court ruled that if the victim is a minor, any alleged mutual consent regarding sexual relations holds no legal validity.

The court upheld the sentence of seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 by the Sessions Court in Bastar (Jagdalpur), which had convicted the accused under Section 376(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court dismissed both appeals filed by the accused against the lower court's judgment. The court further ordered the cancellation of the accused's bail bond and directed that he be taken into custody and sent to jail.

The victim, a middle-school student in Bastar district, lived with her parents. Once when the parents went to a neighbouring village in search of livelihood, the accused visited their home under the pretext of watching television and sexually abused the teenager. When her parents returned home for the Holi festival, the teenager was unwell. The teenager, however, recounted her ordeal to her parents at a later stage.

After being examined at the hospital, doctors confirmed the girl was five months pregnant. Earlier on March 12, 2009, a meeting of the village council (panchayat) was held where the accused and his family confessed to the crime, promising to take the girl into their home.