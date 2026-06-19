ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Clears Way For Deportation Of 2 Uzbekistan Women Detained In Raipur Since January

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has cleared the way for the deportation of two Uzbekistan women who had challenged their detention in Raipur, observing nothing remained for adjudication as both the state and the Centre have already proposed to repatriate them to their home country.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, in an order delivered on June 16, disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by the duo, Feruza Sabirova and Dinora Safyutdinova, citizens of Uzbekistan who were accused of illegal stay in India.

A habeas corpus petition is a legal remedy seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or has been illegally detained. The petitioners had sought their immediate release from detention and requested the court to direct authorities to deport them to Uzbekistan at the earliest.

According to the petition, the two women were taken into custody by the Raipur Police on January 9 this year and had been lodged at the detention centre in Raipur Central Jail since January 14.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Shantam Patil submitted that the women had been detained since the last six months without being produced before any court. He argued that the offences registered against them were compoundable in nature and that no arrest or remand proceedings had initially been undertaken.

Patil informed the court that Sabirova had lost her passport and visa, while Safyutdinova possessed a valid passport but her visa had expired on May 16, 2025. An FIR under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was registered against them on March 12 this year, he said.