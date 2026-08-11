Chhattisgarh High Court Clarifies Validity Of Hiba Under Muslim Law
The High Court observed that only mentioning in a gift deed that possession had been handed over does not, by itself, constitute conclusive proof.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has delivered an important ruling on the validity of Hiba, or a gift under Muslim law, holding that merely executing and registering a gift deed does not automatically make a Hiba legally valid.
The court said that for a Hiba to be valid, it must be established that there was a declaration of the gift by the donor, acceptance by the recipient, and actual and effective delivery of possession of the property.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal pronounced the judgment on August 10, 2026, and dismissed a first appeal and upheld the decision of the lower court.
The case concerned a property measuring around 1,500 square feet in Rani Durgawati Ward of Raipur. The alleged owner of the property had executed a registered gift deed on March 27, 2019, in favour of four people.
The plaintiffs challenged the gift deed and argued that the essential requirements for a valid Hiba under Muslim law had not been fulfilled.
The High Court observed that only mentioning in a gift deed that possession had been handed over does not, by itself, constitute conclusive proof of actual delivery of possession.
In this case, the plaintiffs had been residing for a long period in a constructed portion measuring around 370 square feet of the property. The defendants, however, failed to establish that actual possession of the entire property had been handed over to them after execution of the gift deed.
The court also considered the Musha principle, which deals with gifts of undivided or jointly held property. It said that although the property had been gifted jointly to four people, their respective shares had not been clearly specified.
Considering these circumstances, the High Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the lower court's decision.
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