ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Clarifies Validity Of Hiba Under Muslim Law

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has delivered an important ruling on the validity of Hiba, or a gift under Muslim law, holding that merely executing and registering a gift deed does not automatically make a Hiba legally valid.

The court said that for a Hiba to be valid, it must be established that there was a declaration of the gift by the donor, acceptance by the recipient, and actual and effective delivery of possession of the property.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal pronounced the judgment on August 10, 2026, and dismissed a first appeal and upheld the decision of the lower court.

The case concerned a property measuring around 1,500 square feet in Rani Durgawati Ward of Raipur. The alleged owner of the property had executed a registered gift deed on March 27, 2019, in favour of four people.

The plaintiffs challenged the gift deed and argued that the essential requirements for a valid Hiba under Muslim law had not been fulfilled.