Employee Cannot Claim Posting As A Matter Of Right, Rules Chhattisgarh HC
The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that employee can't claim the transfer to a specific place as a matter of right.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that an employee cannot claim posting at a specific location as a matter of right. The court on Tuesday held that transferring an employee in accordance with administrative exigencies and departmental arrangements falls within the jurisdiction of the competent authority.
Justice Bibhu Datta Guru made these observations while hearing a case of an employee who challenged a transfer order while seeking repatriation to his original place of posting at the Raipur Municipal Corporation.
Justice Guru dismissed the petition and upheld the transfer order to Rajnandgaon. According to the case details, the employee was initially appointed at the Raipur Municipal Corporation and was subsequently transferred from Raipur to the Risali Municipal Corporation and later from Risali to the Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation.
The employee claimed that at both locations, he was treated as a "surplus" employee and sought repatriation to his parent organisation of Raipur Municipal Corporation.
Earlier, the employee approached the High Court over the issue and also got contempt proceedings initiated, as the authorities, instead of sending him back to Raipur, transferred him from Bhilai-Charoda to the Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation.
Justice Guru stated that if an employee's current posting is "deemed surplus" and he has been transferred to another corporation, the person cannot claim a posting in a specific corporation solely based on his personal preference.
The court held that the decision regarding where to accommodate a surplus employee is an administrative one, and it cannot substitute the competent administrative authority's decision with a posting of its own choice.
"Despite transfers from Raipur to Risali, Risali to Bhilai-Charoda, and then to Rajnandgaon, judicial intervention cannot be justified solely on the grounds of frequent transfers," the court said, while making reference to the Supreme Court's judgment wherein "the principle was established that an employee cannot insist on being transferred to or retained at a specific location."
Refusing to interfere with the transfer order, the court found that the employee failed to present any substantial grounds to deem the "order legally unsustainable, arbitrary, or illegal."
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