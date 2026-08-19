ETV Bharat / state

Employee Cannot Claim Posting As A Matter Of Right, Rules Chhattisgarh HC

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that an employee cannot claim posting at a specific location as a matter of right. The court on Tuesday held that transferring an employee in accordance with administrative exigencies and departmental arrangements falls within the jurisdiction of the competent authority.

Justice Bibhu Datta Guru made these observations while hearing a case of an employee who challenged a transfer order while seeking repatriation to his original place of posting at the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

Justice Guru dismissed the petition and upheld the transfer order to Rajnandgaon. According to the case details, the employee was initially appointed at the Raipur Municipal Corporation and was subsequently transferred from Raipur to the Risali Municipal Corporation and later from Risali to the Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation.

The employee claimed that at both locations, he was treated as a "surplus" employee and sought repatriation to his parent organisation of Raipur Municipal Corporation.

Earlier, the employee approached the High Court over the issue and also got contempt proceedings initiated, as the authorities, instead of sending him back to Raipur, transferred him from Bhilai-Charoda to the Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation.