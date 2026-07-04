Chhattisgarh HC Hears Petitions On Governor Withholding Bills Passed By Assembly
The bills were passed between 2018 and 2023, when the Congress was in power, including increasing the reservation quotas and renaming the Kushabhau Thakre University.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Saturday heard long-pending petitions challenging the Governor's withholding of assent to bills passed by the Legislative Assembly between 2018 and 2023, when Congress was in power. The pleas were filed by the Chhattisgarh government and tribal activist Sant Kumar Netam.
The single-judge bench of Justice AK Prasad was informed by Advocate General Vivek Sharma that the government wished to withdraw the petition and required time to submit a formal application to that effect.
Justice Prasad granted the state government two weeks to submit a formal application for the withdrawal of the petition, after which further hearings would take place.
Netam's lawyer, Sudeep Srivastava, referred to a Supreme Court Constitution Bench ruling to argue that a Governor cannot indefinitely withhold assent to a bill passed by the Legislative Assembly without making a decision.
He refused to withdraw the petition seeking a decision on the bill passed by the Assembly increasing the reservation quotas. Srivastava indicated that a copy of the Supreme Court judgment would be submitted to the court.
Notably, the Governor had withheld assent to several passed bills, including a bill proposing to rename Kushabhau Thakre University as Chandulal Chandrakar University.
Similar incidents occurred in several other states, prompting the Supreme Court Bench to take up the matter. Following extensive hearings, it ordered in September 2025 that a Governor cannot withhold assent to a bill passed by the Legislative Assembly for an indefinite period and make a decision regarding it — such as returning it to the Assembly for reconsideration or referring it to the President for consideration.
Article 200 of the Constitution states that if the Legislative Assembly passes a bill again after its return, the Governor does not have the authority to withhold assent.
The Supreme Court granted aggrieved parties the liberty to file petitions if no decision is taken on bills passed by the state legislature, even after a prolonged period.
A bill passed by the Legislative Assembly cannot become a law until it receives the Governor's assent. Since ultimate power in a democracy rests with elected representatives, arbitrarily withholding assent to a bill passed by the Assembly is improper, the SC noted.
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