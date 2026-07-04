ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Hears Petitions On Governor Withholding Bills Passed By Assembly

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Saturday heard long-pending petitions challenging the Governor's withholding of assent to bills passed by the Legislative Assembly between 2018 and 2023, when Congress was in power. The pleas were filed by the Chhattisgarh government and tribal activist Sant Kumar Netam.

The single-judge bench of Justice AK Prasad was informed by Advocate General Vivek Sharma that the government wished to withdraw the petition and required time to submit a formal application to that effect.

Justice Prasad granted the state government two weeks to submit a formal application for the withdrawal of the petition, after which further hearings would take place.

Netam's lawyer, Sudeep Srivastava, referred to a Supreme Court Constitution Bench ruling to argue that a Governor cannot indefinitely withhold assent to a bill passed by the Legislative Assembly without making a decision.

He refused to withdraw the petition seeking a decision on the bill passed by the Assembly increasing the reservation quotas. Srivastava indicated that a copy of the Supreme Court judgment would be submitted to the court.