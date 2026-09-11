ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To Doctor Accused Of Issuing Fake Post-mortem Reports In Snakebite Compensation Scam

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to the doctor accused of issuing fake post-mortem reports in the snakebite compensation scam.

The court granted bail to Dr Priyanka Soni, who has been accused of issuing fake post-mortem reports in three cases of deaths attributed to snakebites.

During the bail hearing, the counsel for the accused argued that post-mortem reports are prepared by specialist doctors and deeming a report to be incorrect or fraudulent requires the findings of an expert committee.

The counsel further argued that Dr Priyanka was named an accused without any such expert committee report, and no procedure was followed to examine the report at a specialist level or to set it aside.

After considering the arguments, the single bench granted bail to the doctor. Earlier investigation into the snakebite compensation scam revealed an organised gang had been fraudulently obtaining government compensation.