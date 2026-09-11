Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To Doctor Accused Of Issuing Fake Post-mortem Reports In Snakebite Compensation Scam
Counsel for the accused argued that post-mortem reports are prepared by specialist doctors and deeming a report fraudulent requires findings of an expert committee.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to the doctor accused of issuing fake post-mortem reports in the snakebite compensation scam.
The court granted bail to Dr Priyanka Soni, who has been accused of issuing fake post-mortem reports in three cases of deaths attributed to snakebites.
During the bail hearing, the counsel for the accused argued that post-mortem reports are prepared by specialist doctors and deeming a report to be incorrect or fraudulent requires the findings of an expert committee.
The counsel further argued that Dr Priyanka was named an accused without any such expert committee report, and no procedure was followed to examine the report at a specialist level or to set it aside.
After considering the arguments, the single bench granted bail to the doctor. Earlier investigation into the snakebite compensation scam revealed an organised gang had been fraudulently obtaining government compensation.
Whenever a case of death due to snakebite was reported at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences people who were part of the gang would receive the information.
The members of the gang allegedly used to contact the family members of the deceased and inform them about the government compensation scheme, and initiate the process of filing a claim. In some instances, marks resembling snakebites were inflicted on the bodies of those who had died from routine illness to pass them off as snakebite fatalities.
Subsequently, compensation claims were processed using fabricated post-mortem and revenue reports. The role of employees posted at the Tehsil office has also come under scanner, while investigation has also revealed that in certain cases the forged signatures of doctors were used.
According to the police, an attempt was made to claim compensation in a case registered at Ratanpur police station by portraying a death caused by a heart attack as a snakebite fatality. Similarly, irregularities were found in the post-mortem reports, and revenue reports with regard to three cases registered within the Koni police station area. The police have registered FIRs in 15 cases.
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