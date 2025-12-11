ETV Bharat / state

'Marrying By Hiding About Not Menstruating Is Mental Cruelty': Chhattisgarh HC Dismisses Wife's Appeal Against Divorce

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed a woman's petition against divorce, upholding her husband's claim that she concealed about not menstruating before their marriage and failed to fulfill her marital obligations. The high court termed this as mental cruelty and upheld the divorce.

Earlier, the husband had filed for divorce in the family court and was granted. Subsequently, the wife appealed to the Chhattisgarh High Court against the family court's order. The high court has now dismissed the wife's appeal and upheld the family court's order.

The couple, residents of Kabirdham, was married on June 5, 2015, according to Hindu rituals. For the first two months, everything went smoothly between them but then disputes rose. The husband had told the family court, "One day, my wife told me that her menstruation had stopped. I took her to a doctor, and my wife told the doctor that she had been suffering from the problem of not having periods for the past 10 years. Subsequent examinations by other doctors also revealed serious problems with conception".

The man claimed his wife and her family deliberately concealed this information before marriage. When asked about this, the wife said that if she had told him earlier, he would have refused to marry her.