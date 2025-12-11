'Marrying By Hiding About Not Menstruating Is Mental Cruelty': Chhattisgarh HC Dismisses Wife's Appeal Against Divorce
Chhattisgarh High Court has ordered the man to pay an alimony of Rs 5 lakh to his wife within four months.
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed a woman's petition against divorce, upholding her husband's claim that she concealed about not menstruating before their marriage and failed to fulfill her marital obligations. The high court termed this as mental cruelty and upheld the divorce.
Earlier, the husband had filed for divorce in the family court and was granted. Subsequently, the wife appealed to the Chhattisgarh High Court against the family court's order. The high court has now dismissed the wife's appeal and upheld the family court's order.
The couple, residents of Kabirdham, was married on June 5, 2015, according to Hindu rituals. For the first two months, everything went smoothly between them but then disputes rose. The husband had told the family court, "One day, my wife told me that her menstruation had stopped. I took her to a doctor, and my wife told the doctor that she had been suffering from the problem of not having periods for the past 10 years. Subsequent examinations by other doctors also revealed serious problems with conception".
The man claimed his wife and her family deliberately concealed this information before marriage. When asked about this, the wife said that if she had told him earlier, he would have refused to marry her.
The husband said he became distressed as her medical condition was affecting their future marital plans. Also, he alleged that his wife was refusing to take care of his elderly parents and relatives.
The wife, on the other hand, alleged that after marriage, the domestic help was dismissed and she was made to do all the household chores. She claimed she was harassed and called 'barren' and they had started living separately. Hearing the arguments, the family court granted the divorce.
After this, the wife appealed against the family court's decision in the high court. After hearing both sides, a division bench of Chhattisgarh High Court stated that both parties admitted that they had been living separately since 2016. Medical documents also clearly showed that the wife was undergoing treatment, but she failed to prove that her condition had completely improved, the bench stated.
The court found that the disputes between the husband and wife had turned such that a return to a normal marital relationship was impossible. While upholding the divorce, the high court, considering the wife's financial situation, ordered an alimony of Rs 5 lakh. The husband has been ordered to pay this amount to his wife within four months.
