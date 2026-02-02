ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Denies Allowance To Wife Living Separately Without Valid Reason

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that if a woman lives separately from her husband without any valid and justifiable reason, she will not be entitled to maintenance. This decision was given while hearing a petition filed by the wife of Praveen Kumar Vedula, a resident of Bilaspur. The petitioner's wife had challenged the Family Court's order, which had denied her maintenance.

The court upheld the Bilaspur Family Court's order, which had directed that the wife not be granted a monthly allowance. This decision points towards new legal standards in marital disputes, where the basis of justice will now be not only the relationship but also the conduct of the parties.

Bilaspur: Delivering a landmark judgment, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated that if a woman decides to live separately from her husband and in-laws without a valid and compelling reason, she will not be entitled to maintenance allowance.

The bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha stated that a perusal of the Family Court's order makes it clear that there is no illegality or flaw in its issuance that would warrant intervention by this court. The court further stated that the Family Court's conclusion was correct since the husband had also filed a petition under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights, and the woman could have returned to her husband's house to resume her marital life. She is not entitled to claim maintenance in such a situation.

The woman had accused her husband and his family members of dowry harassment. She alleged that four days after the marriage, she was asked to bring a car and Rs. 10 lakh, and that she was subjected to physical assault. The woman also alleged verbal abuse and physical and mental torture. A report was also filed in this regard. Judgment delivered in favour of the husband.

According to the Family Court, this judgment violates Section 125(4) of the CrPC, which clearly states that if a wife lives separately without any reasonable cause, she is not entitled to maintenance. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated that the Family Court's decision is legally sound. The High Court upheld the Family Court's order and said that there is no need to reconsider the matter. There is no illegality or flaw in it.