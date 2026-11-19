ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt Suspends 13 Engineers Over Rs 19 Crore Road Construction Scam; 5 Retired Officials Under Scanner

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government’s crackdown on financial irregularities in the road construction work resulted in the suspension of 13 officials, including three executive engineers, six assistant engineers, and four sub-engineers in Bijapur.

Giving details, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that, in addition, five retired officials have been brought under the scope of the investigation and directives have been issued to initiate action against them in accordance with the rules.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to take action against the contractors responsible for the road construction and to recover the funds. The investigation, which covered 24 roads, revealed illegal withdrawals amounting to over ₹19 crore.

Sharma said, "Such corruption was rampant under the previous government. During the Congress administration, data entries were made falsely claiming that projects had been completed, even though the work remained unfinished. Funds were siphoned off through these fraudulent entries. Moreover, payments were made for construction work that exceeded what was actually executed on the ground."

Sharma continued, "Funding is provided in a 60:40 ratio. Under the framework, 60 per cent project expenditure is funded by the central government and the state government bears the rest 40 per cent. Following the decline of Naxalite activities, a review was conducted, during which a contractor claimed to have performed more work than he was paid for. However, the investigation revealed the opposite: he had actually completed less work but received excess payment."

Scam in construction of 24 road projects

According to him, a comprehensive investigation identified 24 road projects where the work executed was less than what was claimed, yet the funds were disproportionately high. He added that a team, led by superintending engineers, was constituted to investigate these specific road projects. Following an investigation, a report has been submitted stating that payments exceeding Rs 19 crore were made for work that did not warrant such an amount. The Deputy Chief Minister added that recovery proceedings will be initiated, and if required, FIRs will be filed against all those involved.