ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt Hands Over High-Profile Koriya Triple Murder Case To CBI

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has transferred the probe of the notorious Naugai triple murder case of Koriya district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision comes against the backdrop of constant pressure from the victims' families, increasing public anger, and hectic political activity in the state.

An official gazette notification by the Chhattisgarh Home Department was released on Tuesday, June 30, in this regard. The gazette order officially sanctioned the central investigative agency for assuming the responsibility of conducting the probe as per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The central agency will now have the jurisdiction to conduct investigations in the Crimes Nos. 65/2026 and 66/2026 that were registered at the Sonhat Police Station of Koriya district.

The incident happened in the Naugai region late in the night of June 16 due to the unstable situation concerning the sand business in the region. As a consequence, Bharat Singh, Nagendra Singh, and Virendra Singh were murdered, while another two individuals received serious injuries and are now receiving medical treatment in critical condition.