Chhattisgarh Govt Hands Over High-Profile Koriya Triple Murder Case To CBI
The murders evoked indignation among the people, who demanded more than police intervention to reveal the conspiracy.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:27 AM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has transferred the probe of the notorious Naugai triple murder case of Koriya district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision comes against the backdrop of constant pressure from the victims' families, increasing public anger, and hectic political activity in the state.
An official gazette notification by the Chhattisgarh Home Department was released on Tuesday, June 30, in this regard. The gazette order officially sanctioned the central investigative agency for assuming the responsibility of conducting the probe as per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
The central agency will now have the jurisdiction to conduct investigations in the Crimes Nos. 65/2026 and 66/2026 that were registered at the Sonhat Police Station of Koriya district.
The incident happened in the Naugai region late in the night of June 16 due to the unstable situation concerning the sand business in the region. As a consequence, Bharat Singh, Nagendra Singh, and Virendra Singh were murdered, while another two individuals received serious injuries and are now receiving medical treatment in critical condition.
The murders evoked indignation among the people in the district of Koriya and especially among the relatives and locals of the village, who demanded more than police intervention to reveal the conspiracy. Their requests were backed up by the visit of Karni Sena national president, Raj Shekhawat, to the family of the aggrieved in the town of Baikunthpur.
Realising the importance of the issue, Chhattisgarh Home Minister, Vijay Sharma, interacted with the relatives of the victims and assured them that none of the culprits will escape punishment.
After giving the assurance, the state government completed all the formalities to clear the central investigation. Copies of the notification issued by the home department have been sent to the Central government, CBI Directorate, Director General of Chhattisgarh Police and Inspector General of Sarguja Range.
This is the second time that the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led government has passed on any case to the CBI since its formation in December 2023. Earlier, the state government had submitted the prominent Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment fraud to the central investigation agency. Now, with the CBI getting involved in the Naugai triple murder case, the locals as well as the families of the victims have hopes that the central investigating agency will unearth the whole conspiracy and mete out stringent punishment.
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