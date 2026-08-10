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Chhattisgarh Govt Assures Rs 5 Cr Aid For Assam Flood Victims, Sai Speaks With Himanta Over Phone

Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday spoke with Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the serious situation arising from floods in Assam, reports Bhoopendra Dube.

Chhattisgarh government to provide 5 crore to assist flood-affected people in Assam
Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall at Amoni in Nagaon district of Assam on August 8 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will provide Rs 5 crore assistance to the people affected by floods in Assam. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the funds will be utilised for the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Sai spoke with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone on Sunday and took stock of the flood situation in the northeastern state.

"In this difficult time, the people of Chhattisgarh stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Assam. The Government of Chhattisgarh has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts. I pray to Maa Kamakhya to protect all flood-affected families and restore peace, tranquility, and normalcy in Assam at the earliest," CM wrote on his X handle.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim as the death toll rose to 100. Around 1.4 lakh people across seven districts have been affected. Currently, 456 villages in Assam are submerged, and around 12,000 hectares of crop area have been damaged.

Assam administration is operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts, and assistance is being provided to the affected people. Several rivers in Assam are flowing above the danger mark, posing a threat to new areas.

According to official figures, more than 1,37,500 people have been affected in the districts of Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

Also Read

  1. Assam Flood Toll Reaches 100 With Two More Deaths; Nearly 1.4 Lakh People Affected
  2. Assam Gears Up For Tech-Driven Assessment Of Flood-Induced Damage

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH GOVT
VISHNU DEO SAI
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA
ASSAM FLOOD VICTIMS
ASSAM FLOOD

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