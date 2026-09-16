ETV Bharat / state

Election Process Of Local Bodies, Panchayats Should Be Transparent, Inclusive: Chhattisgarh Governor

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka Wednesday said that the election process of local bodies and panchayats should be transparent and inclusive.

Deka said this after inaugurating the 32nd All India State Election Commissioner Conference in New Raipur Atal Nagar. After a gap of almost eleven years, Chhattisgarh is hosting the important national conference.

On the occasion, Governor Deka also released the first edition of “Chhattisgarh Local Body Election Year Book-2026”.

The publication presents an important document on the process, achievements, innovations and electoral arrangements of local body elections in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the inaugural session, Governor Deka said that the emphasis should be placed on “making the election process of local bodies and three-tier panchayats more robust, transparent, inclusive and technology-enabled.”

“The local self-governing institutions have an important role in the strengthening of democracy. Continuous improvement and use of modern technology is necessary in the process of their election,” said the Governor.

State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh welcomed the other state election commissioners, senior officials and election experts from all over the country.

Giving information about the objectives of the conference, the Ajay Singh said the efforts are being made in “the direction of making local body elections more effective.”