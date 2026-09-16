Election Process Of Local Bodies, Panchayats Should Be Transparent, Inclusive: Chhattisgarh Governor
Chhattisgarh Governor Says Election Process Of Local Bodies And Panchayats Should Be Transparent And Inclusive Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka in New Raipur Atal Nagar.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka Wednesday said that the election process of local bodies and panchayats should be transparent and inclusive.
Deka said this after inaugurating the 32nd All India State Election Commissioner Conference in New Raipur Atal Nagar. After a gap of almost eleven years, Chhattisgarh is hosting the important national conference.
On the occasion, Governor Deka also released the first edition of “Chhattisgarh Local Body Election Year Book-2026”.
The publication presents an important document on the process, achievements, innovations and electoral arrangements of local body elections in Chhattisgarh.
Addressing the inaugural session, Governor Deka said that the emphasis should be placed on “making the election process of local bodies and three-tier panchayats more robust, transparent, inclusive and technology-enabled.”
“The local self-governing institutions have an important role in the strengthening of democracy. Continuous improvement and use of modern technology is necessary in the process of their election,” said the Governor.
State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh welcomed the other state election commissioners, senior officials and election experts from all over the country.
Giving information about the objectives of the conference, the Ajay Singh said the efforts are being made in “the direction of making local body elections more effective.”
Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel also addressed the conference. He urged on making the election process effective and ensuring better coordination between the administration and election institutions.
During the conference, a wide range of issues related to local body and panchayat elections, digital initiatives, technological innovations and many measures were discussed.
On the first day of the conference, the discussion centered on issues like increasing use of digital technology, innovation in election management and transparency.
The two-day conference provides a platform to strengthen the local democracy in the country and share the experiences and innovations of the states.
As part of the programme, a standing committee meeting will be held tomorrow on September 17 at the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission office Nawa Raipur Atal Nagar.
Following that, a presentation will be made about the construction and development of the Naya Raipur Development Authority Capital City, Naya Raipur.
Part of the programme will also be a tour of the main places of Naya Raipur, which includes visits to Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Chhattisgarh Tribal Museum and Freedom Fighters Museum.
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