ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Government Adopts Austerity Measures Amid Global Energy Crisis

Except in extremely unavoidable circumstances, foreign travel by government employees at the expense of the State Government has been completely prohibited. If such travel becomes mandatory, the prior approval of the Chief Minister will have to be obtained.

"Only essential vehicles shall be utilised in the convoys (cavalcades) of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and office-bearers of all Corporations, Boards, and Commissions. The restrained use of other government resources must also be ensured," the order said.

In this regard, Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary has issued an order that includes steps like reducing the number of vehicles in the convoys of the Chief Minister, Ministers and heads of state-run bodies, besides curbs on foreign travel at government expense.

Raipur: Amid the global energy crisis, the Chhattisgarh government has adopted a set of fiscal austerity measures aligned with the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other austerity measures mentioned in the order include the promotion of electric vehicles. It states that necessary steps shall be taken to convert all government vehicles in the state to electric vehicles in a phased manner, and cut down on expenditure on petrol and diesel for government vehicles.

The order suggests a vehicle-pooling system for officials from different departments travelling to the same destination.

It also calls for the promotion of virtual meetings and online reviews. Departments were directed to limit physical meetings to once a month, as far as possible. Instead of organising physical meetings, meetings conducted via virtual or online modes will be encouraged, and regular review meetings of the departments will be mandatorily conducted through video conferencing.

"All electrical appliances, such as lights, fans, ACs, and computers, must be mandatorily switched off after office hours. Necessary measures shall be taken to prevent energy wastage within government buildings," the order said, adding that in meetings, electronic files (.pdf/.ppt) should be utilised instead of printed papers and booklets.

Official correspondence and file processing must mandatorily be conducted through the e-Office system to facilitate a reduction in paper and stationery expenses, the directive said. Government departments were also told to use the iGOT Karmayogi portal to its maximum potential for conducting training programmes instead of physical training.

All departments will have to update their specialised training courses on this portal so that the need for physical training is minimised. According to the government, all these directives shall remain in effect until September 30, 2026, and all departments must ensure strict compliance with these directives.