ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Gogunda Operation In Sukma Leads To Recovery of Maoist Arms And Material

Sukma: The dense forests of Gogunda, along with its difficult hills and narrow trails, had long served as safe hideouts for Maoists. From this region, they allegedly planned attacks and stored weapons. They also looked for opportunities to harm security forces.

However, the same area now reflects the alertness and courage of security personnel. During an area domination exercise on Thursday, troops not only recovered weapons and Maoist materials from a hidden dump. They also safely defused a dangerous pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), called a “beer bomb”, which was concealed on the other side of Gogunda hill. This averted a major incident.

Maoist Dump Found In Gogunda

According to officials, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 74 Battalion and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201 were conducting a routine area domination patrol in the Gogunda region. After noticing suspicious signs, they launched an intensive search operation.

During the search, a concealed Maoist dump was discovered. Security forces recovered weapons, Maoist literature, daily-use items, and other materials linked to the organisation from the site. Officials said this recovery indicates Maoist cadres were still trying to maintain a presence in the region but could not evade the forces’ surveillance.

Troops Defuse “Beer Bomb”

The most sensitive moment came when troops located a pressure IED, called a “beer bomb” for its container, on the opposite side of Gogunda hill. Maoists have frequently used such homemade explosives to target security forces and spread fear in remote areas.