Chhattisgarh: Gogunda Operation In Sukma Leads To Recovery of Maoist Arms And Material
Central Reserve Police Force and CoBRA units neutralised an IED and uncovered a Maoist hideout dump during a search mission.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Sukma: The dense forests of Gogunda, along with its difficult hills and narrow trails, had long served as safe hideouts for Maoists. From this region, they allegedly planned attacks and stored weapons. They also looked for opportunities to harm security forces.
However, the same area now reflects the alertness and courage of security personnel. During an area domination exercise on Thursday, troops not only recovered weapons and Maoist materials from a hidden dump. They also safely defused a dangerous pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), called a “beer bomb”, which was concealed on the other side of Gogunda hill. This averted a major incident.
Maoist Dump Found In Gogunda
According to officials, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 74 Battalion and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201 were conducting a routine area domination patrol in the Gogunda region. After noticing suspicious signs, they launched an intensive search operation.
During the search, a concealed Maoist dump was discovered. Security forces recovered weapons, Maoist literature, daily-use items, and other materials linked to the organisation from the site. Officials said this recovery indicates Maoist cadres were still trying to maintain a presence in the region but could not evade the forces’ surveillance.
Troops Defuse “Beer Bomb”
The most sensitive moment came when troops located a pressure IED, called a “beer bomb” for its container, on the opposite side of Gogunda hill. Maoists have frequently used such homemade explosives to target security forces and spread fear in remote areas.
A small mistake could have caused a major explosion. Personnel handled the device with caution, technical skill, and restraint, defusing it on the spot. This action not only safeguarded the troops but also brought relief to nearby villagers.
Maoist Memorial Demolished
Notably, just a day earlier, security forces demolished a memorial built in the area in memory of the notorious Maoist leader Ramanna. For years, the structure had symbolised Maoist dominance and was reportedly used for gatherings, commemorations and meetings.
Security experts said its demolition was not just the removal of a structure. It was a psychological blow to the Maoist network. Officials believe the recent recovery of weapons and explosives is linked to the pressure being exerted on the group.
Search Operation Continues In Sensitive Zone
CRPF 74 Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey said operations in such sensitive zones aim not only at weapons recovery but also at breaking the atmosphere of fear created over the years. Continuous area domination and joint operations have weakened Maoist networks. He added that the goal is to make the region fear-free and restore civilian confidence.
Villagers said increased security presence has made forest routes feel safer. Where fear once kept people indoors after dusk, children are now attending school, and residents are resuming daily work without constant anxiety. Though gradual, the change is being seen as a step toward lasting peace.
