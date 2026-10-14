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Chhattisgarh Gets Nod For State's First Government Homoeopathy College; Admissions To Begin From 2026-27 Session

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the approval would expand AYUSH medical education and create more opportunities for students seeking higher education in homoeopathy.

Chhattisgarh Gets Nod For State's First Government Homoeopathy College; Admissions To Begin From 2026-27 Session
State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (right) with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a health camp at the state legislative assembly in Raipur (File/ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST

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Raipur: In a move aimed at strengthening the state healthcare system, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi, has granted approval for opening the first government homoeopathy college in Chhattisgarh, in Nava Raipur.

The state government informed on Tuesday that it has received the nod following an inspection of the newly-constructed University College of Homoeopathy at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur. The approval letter was issued under Section 29 of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020.

Officials said academic sessions will commence in the 2026-27 academic year, with the college offering 63 seats for the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.

Welcoming the move, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, "This approval marks a significant step towards expanding AYUSH medical education in the state. It will create more opportunities for students aspiring to pursue higher education in homoeopathy."

"The move will help strengthen academic and clinical facilities, increase the availability of trained homoeopathic doctors, and expand homoeopathic healthcare services in the state," the minister added.

Admissions to the BHMS course will be based on performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Of the total 63 seats, 15 percent will be reserved under the All India Quota. The remaining 85 percent of seats would be filled through the competent counseling authority of the respective state or union territory, in accordance with established rules. The approved seats also include provisions for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, officials said.

Also Read:

  1. Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Recruitment Of Ex-Agniveers As Constables, Renames Tribal Welfare Department
  2. Chhattisgarh Launches Special Voter Registration Drive Amid Country-Wide Stir Over SIR

TAGGED:

BHMS
CHHATTISGARH GOVERNMENT
FIRST HOMEOPATHY COLLEGE
HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
HOMOEOPATHY COLLEGE

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