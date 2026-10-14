ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Gets Nod For State's First Government Homoeopathy College; Admissions To Begin From 2026-27 Session

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (right) with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a health camp at the state legislative assembly in Raipur ( File/ANI )

Raipur: In a move aimed at strengthening the state healthcare system, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi, has granted approval for opening the first government homoeopathy college in Chhattisgarh, in Nava Raipur.

The state government informed on Tuesday that it has received the nod following an inspection of the newly-constructed University College of Homoeopathy at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur. The approval letter was issued under Section 29 of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020.

Officials said academic sessions will commence in the 2026-27 academic year, with the college offering 63 seats for the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course. Welcoming the move, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, "This approval marks a significant step towards expanding AYUSH medical education in the state. It will create more opportunities for students aspiring to pursue higher education in homoeopathy."