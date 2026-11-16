ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Four Undertrials Escape From Mahasamund District Jail; Hunt On

Mahasamund: Four undertrials escaped by scaling the wall of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund District Jail in the early hours of Monday. An investigation was underway to determine how the inmates managed to climb over the high wall.

The four prisoners were suspected to have escaped between 3 am and 4 am by scaling the wall at the rear of the jail. Their absence was discovered during the morning roll call, when fellow inmates could not locate them. Given the gravity of the situation, senior prison officers arrived at the scene to assess the incident. A police dog squad and a forensic team were also called in to assist with the investigation. A search operation was underway in the areas surrounding the jail, with the help of the dog squad.

The most concerning aspect of this entire incident involves Panchram, an inmate incarcerated on charges of theft. He is a habitual offender and had previously managed to escape from the Janjgir-Champa District Jail. This raises questions regarding the level of surveillance applied to an inmate with a history of escaping from custody.