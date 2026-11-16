Chhattisgarh: Four Undertrials Escape From Mahasamund District Jail; Hunt On
The four prisoners were suspected to have escaped between 3 am and 4 am by scaling the wall at the rear of the jail.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Mahasamund: Four undertrials escaped by scaling the wall of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund District Jail in the early hours of Monday. An investigation was underway to determine how the inmates managed to climb over the high wall.
The undertrials were identified as Dharmveer, Leeladhar, Rajendra (imprisoned under the NDPS Act) and Panchram (imprisoned in a theft case).
The four prisoners were suspected to have escaped between 3 am and 4 am by scaling the wall at the rear of the jail. Their absence was discovered during the morning roll call, when fellow inmates could not locate them. Given the gravity of the situation, senior prison officers arrived at the scene to assess the incident. A police dog squad and a forensic team were also called in to assist with the investigation. A search operation was underway in the areas surrounding the jail, with the help of the dog squad.
The most concerning aspect of this entire incident involves Panchram, an inmate incarcerated on charges of theft. He is a habitual offender and had previously managed to escape from the Janjgir-Champa District Jail. This raises questions regarding the level of surveillance applied to an inmate with a history of escaping from custody.
"The escape of the four inmates is currently under investigation. We are looking into how they managed to escape and where the security system failed. At present, teams from the police and the prison administration are actively searching for them," said Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent.
Five Inmates Escaped In 2021
This is not the first instance of inmates escaping from the Mahasamund jail. In May 2021, five prisoners managed to escape by scaling the prison walls. Among those who escaped, one was from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, while the other four were residents of the Mahasamund district. Following that incident, the prison administration took action by suspending four guards, including a head guard.
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