ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites Carrying A Total Bounty Of Rs 8 Lakh Surrender In Sukma

Sukma: Four Maoist cadres, including two women and carrying a combined reward of Rs 8 lakh, active in the Kistaram Area Committee, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma. All four, accused in eight criminal cases, laid down their arms along with automatic weapons.

They surrendered with a Single Loading Rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, .303 and .315 rifles, along with ammunition. The surrendered cadres include a Golapalli LOS Commander (ACM rank) and party members.

Choosing Peace Over Violence

A police officer said the Maoist cadres active in the Konta-Kistaram Area Committee under the South Bastar Division surrendered with automatic arms and ammunition, inspired by the ‘Poona Margam – Rehabilitation to Revival’ campaign.

They surrendered before Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bastar Range, P Sundarraj and Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan, deciding to return to the mainstream under the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender-and-rehabilitation policy.

The officer added that new security camps have been established in the Kistaram and Golapalli areas. There is now improved direct road connectivity. Continuous, successful anti-Naxal operations have also restricted Maoist activities significantly.

SP Chavan said, “We appeal to the remaining Maoist cadres to abandon the path of violence, surrender at the earliest, and take advantage of the government’s rehabilitation scheme to begin a new life.”

IGP Sundarraj said, “The Maoist organisation is now moving towards its end. Violence only leads to destruction, while the ‘Poona Margam’ campaign opens doors to development and dignity. I appeal to the remaining Maoist cadres to lay down arms, return to the mainstream and avail themselves of the government’s rehabilitation policy. We are responsible for your safe future and development. Leave violence, choose peace.”