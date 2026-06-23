ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Former Law Minister Uses Rising Contempt Petitions To Question Non-compliance With HC Orders

Chhattisgarh High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Citing the steadily rising number of contempt petitions in the Chhattisgarh High Court, former Law Minister Mohammad Akbar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. In a letter to Governor Ramen Deka, written on June 22, 2026, Akbar stated that the government has failed to ensure compliance with court orders, which is the reason behind the continuous rise in contempt cases. Describing the situation as a serious threat to the democratic system and the rule of law, he demanded that accountability be fixed. He said timely compliance with court orders embodies the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and the rule of law; and that recurring contempt cases in the state indicate a lack of requisite seriousness regarding compliance with judicial orders at the administrative level. Akbar urged the Governor to draw the government's attention to this issue, and to ensure that necessary steps are taken for the effective compliance of court orders. How Number Of Cases Have Risen Over Past 5 Years Year | Number of Cases 2021 | 1,010 2022 | 1,279 2023 | 1,185 2024 | 1,504 2025 | 1,884 2026 (up to June 14) | 744 According to these figures, there has been an around 87 per cent spike in contempt petitions in 2025, compared to 2021. The 1,884 cases registered in 2025 represent the highest figure compared to previous years.