Chhattisgarh: Former Law Minister Uses Rising Contempt Petitions To Question Non-compliance With HC Orders
Mohammad Akbar's letter to Governor expresses concern over rising number of contempt cases in state to highlight lack of administrative accountability, reports Praveen Kumar Singh.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Raipur: Citing the steadily rising number of contempt petitions in the Chhattisgarh High Court, former Law Minister Mohammad Akbar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. In a letter to Governor Ramen Deka, written on June 22, 2026, Akbar stated that the government has failed to ensure compliance with court orders, which is the reason behind the continuous rise in contempt cases.
Describing the situation as a serious threat to the democratic system and the rule of law, he demanded that accountability be fixed. He said timely compliance with court orders embodies the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and the rule of law; and that recurring contempt cases in the state indicate a lack of requisite seriousness regarding compliance with judicial orders at the administrative level.
Akbar urged the Governor to draw the government's attention to this issue, and to ensure that necessary steps are taken for the effective compliance of court orders.
How Number Of Cases Have Risen Over Past 5 Years
Year | Number of Cases
2021 | 1,010
2022 | 1,279
2023 | 1,185
2024 | 1,504
2025 | 1,884
2026 (up to June 14) | 744
According to these figures, there has been an around 87 per cent spike in contempt petitions in 2025, compared to 2021. The 1,884 cases registered in 2025 represent the highest figure compared to previous years.
Rise In Contempt Cases Under BJP Government
In his letter, the ex-minister claimed that a significant rise in contempt cases has been observed since the BJP government assumed power in the state in 2024. He said had court orders been complied with in a timely and effective manner, such a large number of contempt petitions would not have reached the courts, adding that the recurring nature of contempt proceedings indicates a serious flaw in the administrative machinery.
Akbar also noted that the steady rise in contempt cases reflects a lack of sensitivity and accountability regarding the implementation of court orders at various levels. He questioned why the number of cases keeps increasing if adequate mechanisms exist to ensure compliance with court orders. He asserted that this is not merely a legal issue, but also a matter of administrative accountability.
Three Demands From Government
* Conduct regular reviews of compliance with court orders
* Fix accountability for officials who fail to comply with orders
* Strengthen compliance mechanisms by providing necessary training to officials and departments
2026 Figures Serve As Warning
According to available Chhattisgarh High Court data, 744 contempt petitions have already been filed by June 14, 2026. If this trend continues, the figure could exceed 1,400 by the end of the year. While it is premature to say whether the 2025 record will be broken, the initial figures are certainly being viewed as a warning for the administration.
Mohammad Akbar's letter has raised a significant question: Is the system to ensure compliance with court orders in Chhattisgarh weakening? If courts are repeatedly forced to rely on contempt petitions to ensure their orders are obeyed, it casts a serious shadow not only on legal processes, but also on the efficiency of the administrative and governance systems.
It remains to be seen what stance the Governor and the government will adopt on this issue and whether concrete steps will be taken to curb the rising number of contempt cases.
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