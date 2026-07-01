ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Forest Dept Nabs Duo With Tiger Skins In Kanker

Kanker: In a breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, the Chhattisgarh forest department arrested two persons with tiger skins worth lakhs of rupees at PV-78 Janakpur Chowk under the West Bande Forest Range of Kanker, officials said on Wednesday.

This was part of 'Operation Safe Passage' — a special campaign conducted along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid by the forest department and the suspects were apprehended around midnight on Monday. Forest department officials suspect that the seized skins may be of tigers poached in the Indravati Tiger Reserve and the Abujhmad region.

The individuals have been identified as Baburao Madavi and Bijeshwar Gedam, both residents of the Aheri police station area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. Two tiger skins and a motorcycle have been seized from their possesion. The skins have been sent to Raipur for examination, a forest department official said.

Bhanupratappur West Forest Division DFO Naveen Kumar said the tigers were poached in the Indravati Tiger Reserve area by the accused, who were heading towards Pakhanjur to sell the skins. The duo is being interrogated to gather further information.