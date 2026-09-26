ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Flooded After Heavy Rains; Two Dead, Govt Announces Holiday For All Schools In State

Raipur/Durg/Bijapur/Kanker/Gariaband/Bastar: Incessant heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Chhattisgarh, with low-lying areas grappling with waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Amid the torrential downpour, a woman reportedly lost her life after a mud house collapsed in Kurandi area of Bastar district. In another incident reported from Kondagaon district, a 40-year-old farmer drowned after falling into a flooded drain while catching fish in a paddy field, officials said.

Many areas in capital city Raipur, including Bhatagaon, Sundar Nagar, Mahadev Ghat, Professor Colony, Purana Vidhan Sabha Road, and Saddu, are facing waterlogging due to the heavy downpour. Water levels have been rising due to continuous rain since Thursday evening, affecting daily life.

Schools Closed In Chhattisgarh

In view of the heavy rainfall situation, the Vishnu Deo Sai government has announced closure of all government, private, and aided schools in Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 26).

Flood situation in Chhattisgarh after rise in river water levels (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Sai issued this directive, prioritising the safety of children above all else. CM Sai stated that the safety of children is paramount, which is why this decision was made. He noted that heavy rains could lead to waterlogging in several areas, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and difficulties in commuting. To ensure school children do not face any risks under these conditions, the decision to declare a holiday for schools across the state has been taken, the government said.

"Citizens should prioritise their own safety and that of their families. Follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Do not go near rivers, streams, waterfalls, or overflowing water bodies. Under no circumstances should you attempt to cross submerged bridges, culverts, or roads. Strictly adhere to administrative instructions at locations where safety barriers have been installed," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Instructions Issued To District Collectors

Speaking to media, CM Sai stated that the district administrations have been placed on high alert. Instructions have been issued to all Collectors in Chhattisgarh to take immediate action as and when the need arises due to heavy rainfall, ensuring that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister has directed all Collectors to continuously monitor the rainfall and potential flood situation and provide immediate relief and assistance whenever necessary.

District administrations on alert amid heavy rainfall forecast (ETV Bharat)

"We have kept the administration on high alert. Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to take immediate action wherever the need arises due to heavy rainfall. It must be ensured that the general public does not face any inconvenience," Sai added.

In an appeal to the public, the Chief Minister stated that in the event of any emergency, citizens should immediately 'Dial 112' or seek help of the local administration.

Heavy Rain Alert For 13 Districts

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state, with heavy rain in one or two locations, over the next three days. According to the department, the deep depression is likely to bring showers to all districts of the state through Sunday.

According to IMD, there is possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across 13 districts of the state, including Durg, over the next few hours. The districts under the alert include Balod, Baloda Bazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Durg, Gariaband, Kabirdham, Kanker, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Raipur, and Rajnandgaon.