Chhattisgarh Flooded After Heavy Rains; Two Dead, Govt Announces Holiday For All Schools In State
Chhattisgarh government has declared a holiday today for all schools in the state owing to continuous rainfall over the last two days.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
Raipur/Durg/Bijapur/Kanker/Gariaband/Bastar: Incessant heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Chhattisgarh, with low-lying areas grappling with waterlogging and flood-like situation.
Amid the torrential downpour, a woman reportedly lost her life after a mud house collapsed in Kurandi area of Bastar district. In another incident reported from Kondagaon district, a 40-year-old farmer drowned after falling into a flooded drain while catching fish in a paddy field, officials said.
Many areas in capital city Raipur, including Bhatagaon, Sundar Nagar, Mahadev Ghat, Professor Colony, Purana Vidhan Sabha Road, and Saddu, are facing waterlogging due to the heavy downpour. Water levels have been rising due to continuous rain since Thursday evening, affecting daily life.
Schools Closed In Chhattisgarh
In view of the heavy rainfall situation, the Vishnu Deo Sai government has announced closure of all government, private, and aided schools in Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 26).
Chief Minister Sai issued this directive, prioritising the safety of children above all else. CM Sai stated that the safety of children is paramount, which is why this decision was made. He noted that heavy rains could lead to waterlogging in several areas, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and difficulties in commuting. To ensure school children do not face any risks under these conditions, the decision to declare a holiday for schools across the state has been taken, the government said.
"Citizens should prioritise their own safety and that of their families. Follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Do not go near rivers, streams, waterfalls, or overflowing water bodies. Under no circumstances should you attempt to cross submerged bridges, culverts, or roads. Strictly adhere to administrative instructions at locations where safety barriers have been installed," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.
Instructions Issued To District Collectors
Speaking to media, CM Sai stated that the district administrations have been placed on high alert. Instructions have been issued to all Collectors in Chhattisgarh to take immediate action as and when the need arises due to heavy rainfall, ensuring that the general public does not face any inconvenience.
The Chief Minister has directed all Collectors to continuously monitor the rainfall and potential flood situation and provide immediate relief and assistance whenever necessary.
"We have kept the administration on high alert. Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to take immediate action wherever the need arises due to heavy rainfall. It must be ensured that the general public does not face any inconvenience," Sai added.
In an appeal to the public, the Chief Minister stated that in the event of any emergency, citizens should immediately 'Dial 112' or seek help of the local administration.
Heavy Rain Alert For 13 Districts
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state, with heavy rain in one or two locations, over the next three days. According to the department, the deep depression is likely to bring showers to all districts of the state through Sunday.
According to IMD, there is possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across 13 districts of the state, including Durg, over the next few hours. The districts under the alert include Balod, Baloda Bazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Durg, Gariaband, Kabirdham, Kanker, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Raipur, and Rajnandgaon.
Amidst continuous rainfall, the administration is also monitoring the water level of Shivnath River. According to the Irrigation Department, a total of 14,650 cusecs of water has been released from four barrages in the Rajnandgaon region: 8,000 cusecs from Mogra Barrage, 1,250 cusecs from Ghumariya, 3,200 cusecs from Sukha Nala, and 2,200 cusecs from Khatutola. This is likely to trigger further rise in the river's water level in the coming hours.
On the other hand, the water level at Mahmara Anicut on Shivnath River also rose rapidly within a few hours. While the water level was recorded at approximately over one feet around 8 AM on Friday, it rose to about two feet three inches by 11 AM. The Irrigation Department has heightened vigilance in the areas surrounding the river.
Communication Disrupted On Raipur-Durg NH
Heavy rainfall has also affected vehicular movement on the Durg-Raipur National Highway. Vehicles have slowed down due to waterlogging in the Chandandih area near the Kumhari overbridge. In view of the situation, the traffic police have designated alternative routes for heavy vehicles.
Heavy vehicles traveling from Rajnandgaon towards Raipur are being diverted via Anjora Bypass, Pulgaon, Anda, Risama, Gadadih, Marra, Jamgaon M, Motipur, and Amleshwar. For heavy vehicles approaching from the direction of Balod, a route via Anda, Risama, Gadadih, Marra, Jamgaon M, Motipur, and Amleshwar has been suggested.
Meanwhile, vehicles traveling to Raipur from Transport Nagar, Bhilai, and the National Highway have been advised to take the route via Ahirwara Mod, Kumhari, Murmunda, Kocheband, Malpuri Kala, Bhalesar, Kandarka, Pathridi, Urla, and Birgaon. For Bhilai and BSP employees, the route via Utai, Selud, Funda, and Motipur has been suggested as an alternative.
Administration On Alert In Bijapur
The district administration is closely monitoring the situation in light of heavy rain over the past two days. According to data from the Land Records Branch of the Collector's office, an average total rainfall of 1,466.9 mm has been recorded across all tehsils of the district since June 1. Rainfall amounts have varied across different areas of the district. While Bhairamgarh tehsil recorded the highest rainfall, Usur recorded the lowest.
Rainfall figures recorded are: 1,746.3 mm in Bhairamgarh, 1,726.9 mm in Bijapur, 1,660.5 mm in Kutru, 1,418.5 mm in Bhopalpatnam, 1,242.0 mm in Gangalur, and 1,007.2 mm in Usur. The persistent rain has raised the possibility of rising water levels in the district's rivers, streams, and water bodies. Fortunately, the water level of Indravati River in the Timed area is currently reported to be normal.
The Bijapur Collector has appealed to residents to stay in safe locations during the rains and follow the administration's guidelines. Given the rising water levels in rivers and streams, it is crucial to avoid visiting high-risk areas, the Collector said, advising people, especially in rural areas, to keep an eye on water levels and plan travel accordingly.
Demand For Road Repair Amidst Heavy Rain
In Gondahur, located in Pakhanjur area of Kanker district, hundreds of women took to the streets to express their anger over the dilapidated condition of the road. Braving heavy rain, they staged a protest demanding immediate repairs.
The approximately 10-kilometer-long road connecting PV-52, PV-53, and PV-54 in Gondahur area has been in a state of disrepair for a long time, with large potholes dotting the surface at various points. The road has turned into an artificial pond as these potholes fill with water during the rains, causing immense difficulty for villagers and schoolchildren alike as they try to commute.
Frustrated by the condition, local women staged a demonstration, raised slogans against the government, administration, and local MLA Vikram Dev Usendi, demanding immediate road repairs.
The women stated that the road issue has persisted for a long time without a permanent solution. The situation worsens during the monsoon, forcing villagers to risk their safety while commuting daily, the alleged, warning that protest would be intensified if repair work is not carried out immediately.
Addressing the matter, Pakhanjur SDM Manish Dev Sahu said, "Local women had submitted a memorandum regarding their grievance. Immediately after the issue was raised, PMGSY engineers and the local MLA were informed. The MLA took cognisance and issued instructions to the concerned officials; the PMGSY tender process is currently underway and nearing completion. Temporary repairs will commence as soon as the weather clears, and the final blacktopping (asphalting) work will be completed once the tender process concludes."
Bus Trapped In Floodwaters In Gariaband
Panic gripped passengers on board a bus in Gariaband when the vehicle got trapped in floodwaters. The water level in the nala (drain/stream) had reached four feet on both sides.
The incident occurred near Sarai Bhadar when the bus was enroute to Gariaband from Raipur. Sources said there were 48 passengers aboard, and all of them were rescued successfully. They were helped to cross the water using a rope, with the rescue operation carried out by Gariaband police personnel.