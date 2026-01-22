ETV Bharat / state

Five Workers Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Sponge Iron Factory In Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar

Five workers were killed and several were injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Balodabazar. ( ETV Bharat )

Balodabazar: Five workers were killed in a major industrial accident at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district on Thursday morning after a blast in a coal furnace at a sponge iron factory triggered a massive fire.

Officials said several others sustained severe burn injuries and were referred to Bilaspur for treatment. The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory, located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, police said.

Preliminary police reports suggest the explosion occurred suddenly while a group of workers was cleaning near the furnace, exposing them to intense heat from burning coal. Burning material was reportedly scattered by the blast, causing fatal injuries.

Rescue Operations Launched, Probe Underway

Following the incident, teams from the police, district administration and forensic department rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Firefighters were also called in and managed to bring the blaze under control.

A senior police official said, “After we were alerted, police and administrative officials rushed to the scene and began relief and rescue operations.”

Police from the Nipania outpost and Bhatapara rural station secured the area, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, including whether it was due to equipment failure, gas accumulation, improper maintenance or other safety lapses. Industrial safety experts are also expected to be roped in.