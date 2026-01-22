Five Workers Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Sponge Iron Factory In Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar
A coal furnace explosion at the Real Ispat factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bhatapara area killed five workers, prompting rescue efforts and a safety probe by authorities.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Balodabazar: Five workers were killed in a major industrial accident at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district on Thursday morning after a blast in a coal furnace at a sponge iron factory triggered a massive fire.
Officials said several others sustained severe burn injuries and were referred to Bilaspur for treatment. The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory, located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, police said.
Preliminary police reports suggest the explosion occurred suddenly while a group of workers was cleaning near the furnace, exposing them to intense heat from burning coal. Burning material was reportedly scattered by the blast, causing fatal injuries.
VIDEO | Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh: Six workers feared dead and over 10 injured in a blast reported at a steel factory. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2026
(Source: Third Party)#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/P7fqqnW6LC
Rescue Operations Launched, Probe Underway
Following the incident, teams from the police, district administration and forensic department rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Firefighters were also called in and managed to bring the blaze under control.
A senior police official said, “After we were alerted, police and administrative officials rushed to the scene and began relief and rescue operations.”
Police from the Nipania outpost and Bhatapara rural station secured the area, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, including whether it was due to equipment failure, gas accumulation, improper maintenance or other safety lapses. Industrial safety experts are also expected to be roped in.
Injured Workers Identified
The injured workers have been identified as Motaz Ansari (26), Sarafat Ansari (26) and Sabir Ansari (37), all carpenters, along with helpers Kalpu Bhuiya (51) and Ramu Bhuiya (34). All of them are undergoing treatment in Bilaspur.
Minister Seeks Thorough Inquiry
Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Minister Tank Ram Verma described the deaths as “extremely tragic” and called for a detailed investigation.
Raipur, Chhattisgarh: On death of six laborers in an industrial accident in Bhatapara, Minister Tank Ram Verma says, " the death of 6 workers is a very tragic and sorrowful incident. there should be a proper investigation into how the workers died, under what circumstances, and…
“The death of the workers is a very tragic and sorrowful incident. There should be a proper investigation into how the workers died, under what circumstances, and whether it happened due to a lack of safety. Was safety equipment inadequate, or did negligence by the company contribute to the incident? The investigation into this matter is extremely important,” he said.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also expressed grief over the incident and demanded compensation and strict action against those responsible. “We have received the tragic news of an explosion at a sponge iron factory in the Bakulahi area of Balodabazar district. Many factory workers have reportedly died in this horrific accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families,” he posted on X.
He further urged the government to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased, and order a high-level inquiry into the incident.
However, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has not yet announced any ex gratia for the victims.
Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos After The Blast
Eyewitnesses said a massive plume of black smoke rose several feet into the sky after the explosion, with flames engulfing parts of the furnace area. The force of the blast reportedly blackened the walls and scattered ash and burnt coal across the premises. The tragedy has renewed concerns over workplace safety in heavy industries across Chhattisgarh.
