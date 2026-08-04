ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's Five-Member Committee To Draft UCC Seeks Public Opinion

Raipur: A five-member committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, formed by the Chhattisgarh government to prepare a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, has urged citizens, government and non government organisations, social groups, religious institutions, communities and political parties to submit their views within October 15.

The committee, formed last month, is conducting a comprehensive study on the need for a UCC in Chhattisgarh, its framework, and existing laws related to personal civil matters. Retired IAS officers Shatrughna Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and retired principal Jyoti Rani Singh are the members of this committee.

With an aim of bringing all citizens under a uniform constitutional framework, the committee has invited suggestions from all stakeholders to determine the nature of the proposed new law for the state.

The committee is gathering information through an in-depth study of all legal, social, and administrative aspects related to the implementation of the UCC in the state. Its work involves analysing the current legal situation in Chhattisgarh and formulating practical suggestions on sensitive issues such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and adoption.