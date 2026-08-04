Chhattisgarh's Five-Member Committee To Draft UCC Seeks Public Opinion
Once the proposed UCC Bill is passed, Chhattisgarh will be the fifth state to implement the code, reports Bhoopendra Dube.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Raipur: A five-member committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, formed by the Chhattisgarh government to prepare a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, has urged citizens, government and non government organisations, social groups, religious institutions, communities and political parties to submit their views within October 15.
The committee, formed last month, is conducting a comprehensive study on the need for a UCC in Chhattisgarh, its framework, and existing laws related to personal civil matters. Retired IAS officers Shatrughna Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and retired principal Jyoti Rani Singh are the members of this committee.
With an aim of bringing all citizens under a uniform constitutional framework, the committee has invited suggestions from all stakeholders to determine the nature of the proposed new law for the state.
The committee is gathering information through an in-depth study of all legal, social, and administrative aspects related to the implementation of the UCC in the state. Its work involves analysing the current legal situation in Chhattisgarh and formulating practical suggestions on sensitive issues such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and adoption.
It will study the UCC systems implemented in other states and incorporate key elements. Suggestions received from common people, social organisations, legal experts, and various stakeholders will also be included in the draft.
Based on studies and suggestions, a comprehensive draft along with necessary legislative and administrative recommendations will be prepared and submitted to the state government.
Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the UCC. After this, it was implemented in Goa, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, Chhattisgarh is set to become the fifth state in India to adopt the UCC.
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