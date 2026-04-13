Chhattisgarh: Five Held For 'kidnapping' Minor For Rs 1 Crore Ransom; Cousin Turns Out To Be Mastermind
The accused persons conspired to abduct the minor to demand ransom from his father, who is a wealthy contractor.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
Durg: The police in Chhattisgarh's Durg arrested five persons, who kidnapped a minor after luring him into a honey trap, and subsequently demanded a one-crore ransom. The prime accused, who turned out to be a relative of the minor, was also arrested by the police.
The police have recovered a car and six mobile phones from the possession of the arrested persons. The police swung into action after the complainant filed a report at the police station stating that his minor son had gone out with his nephew to get a motorcycle repaired.
According to the FIR, some individuals arrived, dragged the boy into a car, and drove him with them. Following the kidnapping, an anonymous call was received demanding a ransom of Rs one crore in exchange for the minor's release.
The caller also issued death threats if the ransom amount was not paid. Taking the matter seriously, the police traced the location of the anonymous caller's phone number. The police received intelligence that the accused were heading towards Bhakhara in the Dhamtari district.
Acting on this information, and with the assistance of the Dhamtari Police, the cops placed a barricade, intercepted the car, and detained the occupants. The police brought both the accused individuals and the minor to the police station for interrogation.
Police said as part of a premeditated plan, the accused used a young woman to lure the minor into a honeytrap. Under the pretext of going out for an outing, they enticed the minor to join them, took him in a car, and drove him away. A call was subsequently made to the minor’s residence demanding a ransom of Rs one crore. Manishankar Chandra, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Durg Rural, said that the complainant had reported the kidnapping of his son at the Amleshwar Police Station.
“Upon tracing the location of the anonymous caller's phone number, we pinpointed their whereabouts to Dhamtari. With the assistance of the Dhamtari Police, the accused were arrested, and the kidnapped minor was safely recovered. A car used in the kidnapping and six mobile phones from the possession of the accused were also seized. In connection with this case, the police have arrested five individuals, including one young woman. All the accused have been arrested and produced before the court," Chandra said.
The Amleshwar police interrogated the accused individuals as well as the abducted boy. During questioning, the accused revealed to the police that the minor boy's father is a wealthy contractor. The accused conspired to abduct the minor and subsequently demanded a ransom. The prime accused in this case was none other than the complainant's own nephew.
The police have arrested five individuals. They are Suraj Sahu, Shailendra Lahre, Ravindra Lahre, Krishna alias Karan Sahu, and a young woman.