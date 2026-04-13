ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Five Held For 'kidnapping' Minor For Rs 1 Crore Ransom; Cousin Turns Out To Be Mastermind

Durg: The police in Chhattisgarh's Durg arrested five persons, who kidnapped a minor after luring him into a honey trap, and subsequently demanded a one-crore ransom. The prime accused, who turned out to be a relative of the minor, was also arrested by the police.

The police have recovered a car and six mobile phones from the possession of the arrested persons. The police swung into action after the complainant filed a report at the police station stating that his minor son had gone out with his nephew to get a motorcycle repaired.

According to the FIR, some individuals arrived, dragged the boy into a car, and drove him with them. Following the kidnapping, an anonymous call was received demanding a ransom of Rs one crore in exchange for the minor's release.

The caller also issued death threats if the ransom amount was not paid. Taking the matter seriously, the police traced the location of the anonymous caller's phone number. The police received intelligence that the accused were heading towards Bhakhara in the Dhamtari district.

Acting on this information, and with the assistance of the Dhamtari Police, the cops placed a barricade, intercepted the car, and detained the occupants. The police brought both the accused individuals and the minor to the police station for interrogation.