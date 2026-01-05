ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Doctors Perform Chhattisgarh's First Successful Surgery For Spontaneous Carotid Artery Rupture

Raipur: In a rare medical breakthrough, doctors at Mekahara Hospital in Raipur have successfully performed Chhattisgarh's first surgery for a spontaneous carotid artery rupture (SCAR). The surgery saved the life of a 40-year-old man. The patient's carotid artery, the blood vessel in the neck that carries blood from the heart to the brain, burst while he was brushing his teeth, which led to rapid swelling across his neck and loss of consciousness within minutes.

The patient's family rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital (Mekahara, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital), where a CT angiography result showed that the right carotid artery had ruptured and formed a balloon-like structure known as a carotid artery pseudoaneurysm. The hospital referred him to the Heart, Chest & Vascular Surgery Department, under Dr Krishna Kant Sahu, for emergency intervention.

The surgical team quickly decided on an operation, despite the high risk involved. Excessive blood clots in the neck made identifying the artery extremely difficult, and any minor error could have resulted in death, stroke, or permanent brain damage. After briefing the patient and his family on the potential risks, consent for surgery was obtained.