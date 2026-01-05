Raipur Doctors Perform Chhattisgarh's First Successful Surgery For Spontaneous Carotid Artery Rupture
Published : January 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Raipur: In a rare medical breakthrough, doctors at Mekahara Hospital in Raipur have successfully performed Chhattisgarh's first surgery for a spontaneous carotid artery rupture (SCAR). The surgery saved the life of a 40-year-old man. The patient's carotid artery, the blood vessel in the neck that carries blood from the heart to the brain, burst while he was brushing his teeth, which led to rapid swelling across his neck and loss of consciousness within minutes.
The patient's family rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital (Mekahara, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital), where a CT angiography result showed that the right carotid artery had ruptured and formed a balloon-like structure known as a carotid artery pseudoaneurysm. The hospital referred him to the Heart, Chest & Vascular Surgery Department, under Dr Krishna Kant Sahu, for emergency intervention.
मेकाहारा रायपुर के हार्ट, चेस्ट एवं वैस्कुलर सर्जरी विभाग द्वारा स्पॉन्टेनियस कैरोटिड आर्टरी रप्चर जैसे अत्यंत दुर्लभ और जानलेवा मामले में सफल सर्जरी कर एक मरीज को नया जीवन देना पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए गर्व का विषय है। यह उपलब्धि न केवल राज्य में पहली है, बल्कि विश्व स्तर पर… pic.twitter.com/Vwi6UsiPT0— ShyamBihari Jaiswal (@ShyamBihariBjp) January 5, 2026
The surgical team quickly decided on an operation, despite the high risk involved. Excessive blood clots in the neck made identifying the artery extremely difficult, and any minor error could have resulted in death, stroke, or permanent brain damage. After briefing the patient and his family on the potential risks, consent for surgery was obtained.
After several hours long procedure, the ruptured carotid artery was carefully repaired using a bovine pericardium patch. The operation was fully successful, and the patient did not suffer any paralysis or other complications. He is now recovering and reported to be in stable condition.
"This is a proud achievement for Mekahara Hospital. I congratulate the doctors, Dean Dr. Vivek Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent Dr. Santosh Sonkar, and the entire Heart, Chest & Vascular Surgery team for this rare surgical success," said Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Health Minister of Chhattisgarh.
Spontaneous carotid artery rupture is extremely rare and usually occurs in patients with atherosclerosis, trauma, connective tissue disorders, infections, or tumors. What makes this case exceptional is that the patient was otherwise completely healthy. Worldwide, fewer than 10 such cases have been reported in medical literature.
The carotid arteries, located on both sides of the neck, are critical for supplying blood from the heart to the brain. Any rupture or damage can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.
