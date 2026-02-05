ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Fierce Encounter In Bijapur, Maoist Killed; AK-47 Recovered

Bijapur: A major anti-Maoist operation is underway in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of armed Maoists in the southern forest region.

Joint teams of security forces launched a search mission, leading to an exchange of fire with Maoist cadres. Officials said intermittent gunfire has continued since early morning and operations are still in progress in the dense forest and hilly terrain of the Bastar region.

Bijapur SP Shares Details

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said joint teams comprising district police, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF) and central forces were deployed for the search operation.

As the forces moved deeper into the forest, Maoists allegedly lying in ambush opened fire. Security personnel retaliated cautiously, leading to intermittent firing from both sides beginning around 7:30 am.

Officials said the terrain is extremely challenging, with dense forests and hills that Maoists often use for shelter and movement.

SP Yadav said search operations are continuing, as other Maoist members may still be hiding nearby. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched intensive combing operations. Additional personnel remain deployed, and all units are on high alert to prevent any escape or counter-attack.

Nearby villages have been placed under increased security, and residents have been advised not to venture into forest areas. Police have appealed to people not to believe rumours and to cooperate with security forces.

A detailed report will be issued after the operation concludes.

Maoist Body And AK-47 Recovered