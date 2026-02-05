Chhattisgarh: Fierce Encounter In Bijapur, Maoist Killed; AK-47 Recovered
Acting upon intelligence inputs, joint teams of police, DRG, CoBRA and STF launched an operation, leading to intermittent firing with Naxals since morning.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Bijapur: A major anti-Maoist operation is underway in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of armed Maoists in the southern forest region.
Joint teams of security forces launched a search mission, leading to an exchange of fire with Maoist cadres. Officials said intermittent gunfire has continued since early morning and operations are still in progress in the dense forest and hilly terrain of the Bastar region.
Bijapur SP Shares Details
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said joint teams comprising district police, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF) and central forces were deployed for the search operation.
As the forces moved deeper into the forest, Maoists allegedly lying in ambush opened fire. Security personnel retaliated cautiously, leading to intermittent firing from both sides beginning around 7:30 am.
Officials said the terrain is extremely challenging, with dense forests and hills that Maoists often use for shelter and movement.
SP Yadav said search operations are continuing, as other Maoist members may still be hiding nearby. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched intensive combing operations. Additional personnel remain deployed, and all units are on high alert to prevent any escape or counter-attack.
Nearby villages have been placed under increased security, and residents have been advised not to venture into forest areas. Police have appealed to people not to believe rumours and to cooperate with security forces.
A detailed report will be issued after the operation concludes.
Maoist Body And AK-47 Recovered
Police said one Naxalite has been killed in the encounter so far. Security forces recovered the body along with an AK-47 rifle from the spot. Officials believe the presence of the automatic weapon indicates that the deceased may have held an important position within the organisation, though identification and rank confirmation will be made after verification.
Sources said reports from the ground suggested that security forces might have injured or killed more Maoists, but authorities have not confirmed these claims yet.
Wider Anti-Maoist Operations Context
The latest encounter comes amid intensified anti-Naxal operations across Chhattisgarh. Officials said at least 23 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year, while 285 were killed in operations last year. Several recent engagements have taken place in the Bastar region, including Bijapur and Sukma.
The Centre has set a target to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31 this year, and authorities said operations will continue until affected areas are cleared.
Alongside security action, the state is also pursuing rehabilitation efforts under the “Poona Margem” initiative, through which some Maoist cadres have surrendered and opted to rejoin mainstream society.
Major Naxal Encounters in Chhattisgarh
Encounters in 2026
- January 29, 2026 – Bijapur: 2 Maoists killed.
- January 17, 2026 – Bijapur: Bodies of 6 Maoists recovered.
- January 3, 2026 – Sukma: 12 Maoists killed in a major operation.
- January 3, 2026 – Basaguda (Bijapur): 2 armed Maoists killed.
- Encounters in 2025
- December 19, 2025 – Bijapur: Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in an encounter.
- December 18, 2025 – Sukma: 3 Maoists killed in an exchange of fire.
- December 3, 2025 – Gangalaur: 18 Maoists, including PLGA company commander Modiyami Vella, killed; 3 jawans martyred.
- November 12, 2025 – Bijapur National Park: 6 Maoists killed.
- May 21, 2025 – 28 Maoists, including top leader Basavaraju, were killed.
- May 15, 2025 – Karregutta Hills, Bijapur: 31 Maoists killed.
- April 12, 2025 – Dantewada-Bijapur border: 3 Maoists killed.
- March 31, 2025 – Dantewada-Bijapur border: A woman Maoist with a Rs 45 lakh bounty was killed.
- March 29, 2025 – Sukma: 17 bodies recovered; Maoists linked to the Jhiram attack among the dead.
- March 20, 2025 – Bijapur and Kanker: 30 Maoists killed in two encounters.
- February 9, 2025 – Bijapur: 31 Maoists killed.
- January 20–21, 2025 – Gariaband: 16 Maoists killed.
- January 19, 2025 – 14 Maoists, including Central Committee member Jayaram alias Chalapathi, were killed.
- January 16, 2025 – Bijapur: 18 Maoists killed.
Encounters in 2024
- November 22, 2024 – Sukma: 10 Maoists killed.
- October 4, 2024 – Abujhmad: 38 Maoists killed.
- May 10, 2024 – Bijapur: 12 Maoists killed.
- April 16, 2024 – Kanker: 29 Maoists killed.
- April 2, 2024 – Bijapur: 13 Maoists killed.
Major Encounters in Earlier Years
- February 7, 2019 – Bijapur: 10 Maoists killed.
- August 6, 2018 – Sukma: 15 Maoists killed.
- March 2, 2018 – Bijapur: 10 Maoists killed.
- November 27, 2014 – Sukma: 15 Maoists killed, 25 injured.
- April 16, 2013 – Bastar region: 10 Maoists killed.
- June 29, 2012 – Dantewada forests: 20 Maoists killed, 6 CRPF personnel injured.
- November 23, 2010 – Dantewada: 20 Maoists killed in encounter with CRPF and state police.
- February 18, 2008 – Bijapur: 13 Maoists and 6 CRPF jawans killed in two encounters.
- July 10, 2007 – Dantewada: 20 Maoists killed, 9 security personnel injured.
