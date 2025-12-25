ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Ends 'Colonial-Era' Guard Of Honour For Ministers And Police Officers

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to end the "colonial-era" practice of giving Guard of Honour to ministers and senior police officials during their routine visits. The decision, which has been taken as per direction of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, aims to reduce unnecessary formalities and allow the police to focus more on their core responsibilities.

In an order issued by the state Home Department, it has been stated that the state government has decided to review the process of giving Guard of Honour, enhance the operational efficiency of the police force, and end the practice based on the colonial system.

Keeping this in mind, the government decided to bring major changes in the present system of Guard of Honour with immediate effect.

During routine tours, arrival/departure and inspections within the state, Guard of Honour will now no longer be given to Ministers, dignitaries, Director General of Police and other senior police officers, District Magistrates/Senior Superintendents of Police and other officials during arrival/departure/inspection.

The earlier system of Guard of Honour has been completely abolished, the order stated.