Chhattisgarh Encounter: Police Inspector Killed, Cache of Materials Recovered

Rajnandgaon: A cache of Naxalite material was recovered by security forces during an intensive search operation in the forests of the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

During the search, an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites, resulting in the death of inspector Ashish Sharma, who belonged to During the search, an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites, resulting in the martyrdom of Inspector Ashish Sharma, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.

SP Ankita Sharma said on November 19, intelligence inputs indicated Naxalite movement in the hilly forest near Kauhapani village under the Boratlav police station. Acting swiftly, a joint team from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra launched an anti-Naxalite operation.