Chhattisgarh Encounter: Police Inspector Killed, Cache of Materials Recovered

SP Ankita Sharma said intelligence inputs indicated Naxalite movement in the hilly forest near Kauhapani village under the Boratlav police station.

Deserted materials of Naxalites. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 11:08 PM IST

Rajnandgaon: A cache of Naxalite material was recovered by security forces during an intensive search operation in the forests of the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

During the search, an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites, resulting in the death of inspector Ashish Sharma, who belonged to During the search, an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites, resulting in the martyrdom of Inspector Ashish Sharma, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.

SP Ankita Sharma said on November 19, intelligence inputs indicated Naxalite movement in the hilly forest near Kauhapani village under the Boratlav police station. Acting swiftly, a joint team from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra launched an anti-Naxalite operation.

Following the killing of the cop, security forces cordoned off the area and expanded the search, deploying nearly 300 additional personnel. In the second phase, teams from STF Chhattisgarh, DRG Rajnandgaon, and DRG Mohla-Manpur advanced deeper into the forest and reached a Naxalite hideout. On spotting the forces, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, abandoning their supplies.

Recovered items include Naxalite uniforms, rucksacks, diaries and written documents, solar panels and charging equipment, tents and tarpaulins, walkie-talkies, explosive materials and daily-use essentials
Six teams from STF Baghera and DRG units participated in the operation. All recovered materials have been seized as per legal procedures.

SP Sharma said that coordinated anti-Naxalite operations with neighbouring states will continue. Blood stains were found at the encounter site, indicating that at least three Naxalites sustained serious injuries, with one reportedly critical, police said. Sources revealed that the Naxalite squad sought medical help and medicines from nearby villagers, who declined to cooperate.

