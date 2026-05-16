ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Employees Demand Work-From-Home Amid Global Fuel Crisis

Raipur: Amid tension in West Asia, a global fuel crisis has emerged. In India too, the supply of fuel, including petrol and diesel, has been affected. In such circumstances, the central government has appealed for nationwide fuel conservation.

The Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation has also demanded the implementation of a work-from-home system. The federation has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai and the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, making this demand.

Kamal Verma, the provincial coordinator of the Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation, has written a letter demanding work-from-home. He said that the Prime Minister has also especially emphasised energy conservation and reducing unnecessary travel.

This decision and appeal are welcome and timely. The Chhattisgarh government has already implemented e-office and paperless systems in government offices to facilitate public convenience. Therefore, work-from-home should now be implemented.