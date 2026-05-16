Chhattisgarh Employees Demand Work-From-Home Amid Global Fuel Crisis
Amid global fuel shortages, Chhattisgarh's employees' federation urges the government to adopt work-from-home, citing e-office readiness and pollution-reduction benefits.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Raipur: Amid tension in West Asia, a global fuel crisis has emerged. In India too, the supply of fuel, including petrol and diesel, has been affected. In such circumstances, the central government has appealed for nationwide fuel conservation.
The Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation has also demanded the implementation of a work-from-home system. The federation has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai and the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, making this demand.
Kamal Verma, the provincial coordinator of the Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation, has written a letter demanding work-from-home. He said that the Prime Minister has also especially emphasised energy conservation and reducing unnecessary travel.
This decision and appeal are welcome and timely. The Chhattisgarh government has already implemented e-office and paperless systems in government offices to facilitate public convenience. Therefore, work-from-home should now be implemented.
Most administrative and office work can be successfully conducted online through the current digital system. Implementing work-from-home as needed, with immediate effect, in the state would be practical and beneficial for the public, said Kamal Verma of the Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation.
Verma further stated that a large number of officers and employees travel daily to the ministry and various government offices in Naya Raipur, using both private and government vehicles. Implementing the work-from-home system would result in substantial fuel savings.
Additionally, it would reduce traffic congestion and pollution. Considering the current situation, the Chhattisgarh Employees and Officers Federation believes that work-from-home should be implemented in the state's government offices.
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