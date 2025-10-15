Chhattisgarh Elderly Man Killed In Petrol Bomb Attack; Cops Suspect Son-In-Law
Korea SP Ravi Kurre said the suspect had a dispute with his wife four months ago and fired at his brother-in-law with a pellet gun.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
Korea: An elderly man was killed and his wife sustained serious injuries after unidentified assailants hurled petrol bombs at their house in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday night, police said. The injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police suspect that the son-in-law of the deceased person, Rai Singh (60), is behind the attack. "On Tuesday, 60-year-old Rai Singh of Bade Salhi and his wife, Parvati, were at home when some persons in black clothes with their mouths covered turned up at 11 pm. They tied Singh to a cot, closed the door of the room and threw a petrol bomb inside the house. A large portion of the house was damaged in the fire," Korea SP Ravi Kumar Kurre said.
"Singh died on the spot, while his wife was severely burned in the explosion. Hearing their scream, people rushed to the scene and rushed Parvati to Abikapur Medical College in Raipur. Singh's daughter had an inter-caste marriage with a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, who works as a driver. He had a second marriage, which had led to a dispute, and Singh's daughter had returned to her parental home with some belongings from her in-laws' house. It is suspected that the son-in-law is involved in the attack," Kurre added.
During questioning, family members of the victim said that four months ago, the son-in-law had a dispute with her wife over the belongings she took with her. In a fit of rage, he fired at his brother-in-law, Raghav, with a pellet gun. A police complaint was lodged, and a search was launched for him. But he remains at large, using the scope of his profession as a driver. Police are investigating his whereabouts, Kurre added.