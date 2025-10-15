ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Elderly Man Killed In Petrol Bomb Attack; Cops Suspect Son-In-Law

Charred remains of the house where petrol bombs were hurled. ( ETV Bharat )

Korea: An elderly man was killed and his wife sustained serious injuries after unidentified assailants hurled petrol bombs at their house in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday night, police said. The injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Police suspect that the son-in-law of the deceased person, Rai Singh (60), is behind the attack. "On Tuesday, 60-year-old Rai Singh of Bade Salhi and his wife, Parvati, were at home when some persons in black clothes with their mouths covered turned up at 11 pm. They tied Singh to a cot, closed the door of the room and threw a petrol bomb inside the house. A large portion of the house was damaged in the fire," Korea SP Ravi Kumar Kurre said.