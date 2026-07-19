Chhattisgarh: Eight Students From Govt School Hospitalised In Durg After Consuming Drug-laced Pills
Currently, four students are receiving treatment, while four others were discharged after treatment. One child remains in ICU, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Durg: Eight students at a government higher secondary school in Durg fell ill after taking drug-laced pills that were given to them as chocolates by a fellow student, officials said on Sunday.
Four students were hospitalised, while four were treated and discharged, and one child is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close medical supervision.
The students from Government Chandrashekhar Azad Higher Secondary School in Durg's Panchsheel Nagar fell sick after consuming the pills that a Class 10 student allegedly distributed as chocolates.
According to family members of the students, the children started feeling dizzy, fainting, and experiencing body stiffness. The sudden illnesses caused panic among parents, who quickly took their children to the hospital.
Currently, four students are receiving treatment, while four others were discharged after treatment. One child remains in the ICU, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.
Acting Principal Nalini Verma said a preliminary inquiry suggested one student handed out the pills without telling classmates they were intoxicating. Verma explained, "Some students from our school consumed banned drugs. Our investigation revealed that a student from the school gave these drugs to the others. We have informed the district administration about the entire incident. The families of the affected children also visited the school, but the student accused of distributing the pills claims he was unaware they were intoxicating. The children who took them also stated they did not know they were taking pills that could intoxicate."
Parents said they only learned about the incident when their children returned home feeling unwell. One parent, Sarika, said, "My child came home sick. A neighbour first told me that my son looked unwell and was staggering as he walked. When I asked him, he said he felt sick. We took him to the hospital, where the doctor began treatment. I found out he had consumed a drug given to him by another student. My child is now in the ICU. We will file a police complaint."
Another family initially thought their child had a regular illness. They said, "The child was first suffering from a cold and cough, so we took him to a hospital in Jamul. We returned home after he got better. Later, we discovered that someone had given the children pills. We will file a complaint with the police."
Dr Charandas Mahant, Leader of the Opposition (Congress), called the incident alarming and urged immediate government action. He stated, "Drug abuse is increasing, and students are becoming victims. The Home Department and the Chief Minister must take cognizance and initiate strict action."
Also Read