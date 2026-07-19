ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Eight Students From Govt School Hospitalised In Durg After Consuming Drug-laced Pills

Eight students of Government Chandrashekhar Azad Higher Secondary School hospitalised after consuming drug-laced pills. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Durg: Eight students at a government higher secondary school in Durg fell ill after taking drug-laced pills that were given to them as chocolates by a fellow student, officials said on Sunday. Four students were hospitalised, while four were treated and discharged, and one child is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close medical supervision. The students from Government Chandrashekhar Azad Higher Secondary School in Durg's Panchsheel Nagar fell sick after consuming the pills that a Class 10 student allegedly distributed as chocolates. According to family members of the students, the children started feeling dizzy, fainting, and experiencing body stiffness. The sudden illnesses caused panic among parents, who quickly took their children to the hospital. Currently, four students are receiving treatment, while four others were discharged after treatment. One child remains in the ICU, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.