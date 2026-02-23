ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Economic Survey: GSDP Projected To Hit Rs6.31 Lakh Crore with 11.57% Growth

The survey, which was presented on the first day of the budget session, paints a positive image of the state's financial situation. All of the state's main economic engines have seen a notable increase, according to the report. With a predicted rise of 13.15 per cent, the service sector is leading the way, closely followed by the resurgent agriculture sector at 12.53 per cent.

Raipur: The Economic Survey for 2025–2026 was presented to the state assembly by Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Monday. It forecasted a strong 11.57 per cent GSDP growth and an economy expanding to Rs 6.31 lakh crore, outperforming the national average and providing a positive outlook for the main budget, which will be presented on February 24.

The state's per capita income is expected to reach Rs 179,244 in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, reflecting the strengthening of the average citizen's purchasing power. Compared to the data from the previous year, this represents a 10.07 per cent gain. Minister Choudhary credited this increase to the government's vigorous emphasis on job creation, rural development, and welfare programs.

The finance minister attributed the growth to "infrastructure expansion and greater investment," stating that the 10.50 per cent growth in 2024–2025 served as a solid foundation for the present projections. Chhattisgarh is headed toward a ₹6.31 lakh crore economy thanks to record paddy procurement, the growth of agro-based sectors, and an increase in service sector investments, Choudhary said in the House.

Choudhary said the economic survey is being considered the foundation for the upcoming budget. According to him, the data indicates that the government is focusing on both growth and fiscal balance. Now, political parties and the general public are keenly watching the budget to be presented on February 24, where the strategy for implementing these projections will be revealed.