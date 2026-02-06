Chhattisgarh DSP Suspended Over Allegations Of Financial Irregularities
The matter came to light following a complaint from a local businessman, who alleged DSP Kalpana Verma's involvement in financial irregularities.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:59 AM IST
Raipur: In a case that has raised questions about the credibility of the Chhattisgarh Police, the state government has suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kalpana Verma following serious allegations of financial transactions, misuse of power, and illegal acquisition of property levelled against her by a businessman.
An order of the state home department said Deputy SP Kalpana Verma was suspended after a preliminary inquiry report into a complaint received against her revealed she had obtained illegal financial gains during the course of her duty, misused her position and acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.
A preliminary inquiry was conducted based on the complaint. The preliminary inquiry report revealed serious contradictions between the statements given during the investigation and the facts found in WhatsApp chats. Allegations of receiving illegal financial benefits while on duty and acquiring property through misuse of power were also uncovered during the investigation.
Clear violation of Civil Service Conduct Rules
According to the Chhattisgarh Home Department, DSP Kalpana Verma's conduct was found to be in clear violation of Rule 3 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. Based on this, she has been suspended under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.
During the period of suspension, DSP Kalpana Verma's headquarters has been designated as the Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur (Atal Nagar). During this time, she will be given a subsistence allowance as per the rules.
The suspension order was issued on Thursday, February 5, 2026, by the Home (Police) Department in the name of the Governor of Chhattisgarh. It is believed that further stringent action can be taken after a detailed departmental inquiry into the case.