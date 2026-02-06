ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh DSP Suspended Over Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

Raipur: In a case that has raised questions about the credibility of the Chhattisgarh Police, the state government has suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kalpana Verma following serious allegations of financial transactions, misuse of power, and illegal acquisition of property levelled against her by a businessman.

An order of the state home department said Deputy SP Kalpana Verma was suspended after a preliminary inquiry report into a complaint received against her revealed she had obtained illegal financial gains during the course of her duty, misused her position and acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The matter came to light following a complaint from a local businessman, who alleged DSP Kalpana Verma's involvement in financial irregularities.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted based on the complaint. The preliminary inquiry report revealed serious contradictions between the statements given during the investigation and the facts found in WhatsApp chats. Allegations of receiving illegal financial benefits while on duty and acquiring property through misuse of power were also uncovered during the investigation.