Chhattisgarh: Doctor, 3 Clerks, Arrested In Unfolding Rs 17.24 Crore Bilaspur Snakebite Compensation Scam
After the arrest of ex-CIMS employee Dr Priyanka Soni on Saturday, police arrested three Revenue Department clerks. The mastermind, lawyer Shravan Vastrakar, is absconding.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Bilaspur: In the unfolding snakebite compensation scam in Bilaspur district, which is estimated to be worth Rs 17.24 crore, the police have arrested an SDM and three clerks from the tehsil office in the wake of the arrest of a female doctor.
The scam surfaced when Beltara BJP MLA Sushant Shukla raised the matter in the Budget Session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, revealing figures showing that Bilaspur district had recorded 431 snakebite deaths over three years, drawing Rs 17.24 crore in compensation. With SSP Rajnesh Singh personally overseeing the investigation, the Torwa police on Saturday, arrested Dr Priyanka Soni, who was earlier posted in the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, and sent her to jail for allegedly preparing fake post-mortem reports.
Thereafter, police expanded the scope of the investigation and took action against Revenue Department personnel, arresting two clerks — Narendra Kaushik, Garib Ram Binjhwar — from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, and Harishankar Rathore from the tehsil office, on Sunday. According to the police, these employees played a pivotal role in fabricating snakebite cases and securing the approval of compensation funds from the government. The investigation revealed that they would register fake cases, prepare documents using their own login IDs, and advance the compensation process.
"We received 17 cases from the Collectorate for investigation, leading to cases being registered at various police stations across the district. Only one case — from Ratanpur — was found to be genuine. Further arrests will be made in the coming days based on the investigation. A notice was sent to another CIMS doctor for questioning, but Dr Gole has not yet appeared before the police; he is reportedly absconding. Inquiries with the Dean of CIMS revealed that Dr Gole has not been reporting for duty. We are also questioning several doctors who submitted reports on suspected snakebite deaths over the past five years," SSP said Rajnesh Singh.
Modus Operandi
According to the police, an entire gang was working in collusion on this matter. Upon a death, gang members would contact the deceased's family and advise them to simply state that the death was caused by a snakebite, assuring them that the gang would handle the rest. The family would then claim the death was due to a snakebite.
The gang included bank employees who opened fraudulent accounts. Once the paperwork reached the tehsil office, clerks would facilitate the processing of the files, so that, after the government released the compensation amount, the funds were deposited into these fake bank accounts. Gang members would give Rs 50,000 to the claimant family and distribute the rest among themselves.
Lawyers responsible for preparing the documentation are also implicated in the scheme. Investigations have revealed that an organised gang was behind the scam. So far, several accused individuals have been arrested, including Govind Vishwakarma, a driver attached with the tehsil office, and lawyer Ranjeet Chaturvedi. According to investigative agencies, Vishwakarma is a key operator, while the prime accused, lawyer Shravan Vastrakar, remains at large.
Frauds Spanning 2019-2023
According to the police, suspicious cases of snakebite deaths surfaced over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2023. Several doctors, all of whom have certified these deaths as caused by snakebite, are being questioned. Approximately 16 such suspicious cases have been identified in the district. Police said action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, and that anyone found guilty will face arrest.
MLA Sushant Shukla's allegations in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, about crores of rupees in compensation getting drawn fraudulently based on fabricated snakebite death claims, was followed by the registration of 16 FIRs, although police investigation has so far confirmed the authenticity of only one case, from Ratanpur.
"Information regarding 17 such cases has come to light. I commend the administration for this investigation. However, the reality is that there are more such cases. I urge the administration to conduct a thorough probe and expose every instance of fraud related to snakebite claims," said the Beltara MLA.
It is worth noting that the first case of claiming compensation by providing false information about a death caused by snakebite emerged from Bilha. In that case, the death had actually resulted from consuming poison, yet the post-mortem report cited a snakebite as the cause. Dr Priyanka Soni, the deceased's family members, and a lawyer were arrested and jailed in connection with that case.
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