ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Doctor, 3 Clerks, Arrested In Unfolding Rs 17.24 Crore Bilaspur Snakebite Compensation Scam

Bilaspur: In the unfolding snakebite compensation scam in Bilaspur district, which is estimated to be worth Rs 17.24 crore, the police have arrested an SDM and three clerks from the tehsil office in the wake of the arrest of a female doctor.

The scam surfaced when Beltara BJP MLA Sushant Shukla raised the matter in the Budget Session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, revealing figures showing that Bilaspur district had recorded 431 snakebite deaths over three years, drawing Rs 17.24 crore in compensation. With SSP Rajnesh Singh personally overseeing the investigation, the Torwa police on Saturday, arrested Dr Priyanka Soni, who was earlier posted in the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, and sent her to jail for allegedly preparing fake post-mortem reports.

Thereafter, police expanded the scope of the investigation and took action against Revenue Department personnel, arresting two clerks — Narendra Kaushik, Garib Ram Binjhwar — from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, and Harishankar Rathore from the tehsil office, on Sunday. According to the police, these employees played a pivotal role in fabricating snakebite cases and securing the approval of compensation funds from the government. The investigation revealed that they would register fake cases, prepare documents using their own login IDs, and advance the compensation process.

"We received 17 cases from the Collectorate for investigation, leading to cases being registered at various police stations across the district. Only one case — from Ratanpur — was found to be genuine. Further arrests will be made in the coming days based on the investigation. A notice was sent to another CIMS doctor for questioning, but Dr Gole has not yet appeared before the police; he is reportedly absconding. Inquiries with the Dean of CIMS revealed that Dr Gole has not been reporting for duty. We are also questioning several doctors who submitted reports on suspected snakebite deaths over the past five years," SSP said Rajnesh Singh.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, an entire gang was working in collusion on this matter. Upon a death, gang members would contact the deceased's family and advise them to simply state that the death was caused by a snakebite, assuring them that the gang would handle the rest. The family would then claim the death was due to a snakebite.

The gang included bank employees who opened fraudulent accounts. Once the paperwork reached the tehsil office, clerks would facilitate the processing of the files, so that, after the government released the compensation amount, the funds were deposited into these fake bank accounts. Gang members would give Rs 50,000 to the claimant family and distribute the rest among themselves.