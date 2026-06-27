ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Diamond Drilling Operations In Baloda-Belmundi Block Get Govt Nod

Raipur: The Department of Minerals has approved drilling operations in the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

The project for the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Mahasamund district received approval during a recent meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) held in New Delhi.

A decision was made to initiate 'large diameter' drilling as the next phase of the project. This move is considered a crucial step toward scientifically assessing the actual diamond reserves in the region and paving the way for future commercial diamond mining.

Decision Regarding Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

During the meeting, the Board of Directors conducted a detailed review of the project's progress to date. The Board also directed that all technical tasks be completed in a time-bound manner within the validity period of the prospecting licence. Large-diameter drilling will enable an accurate assessment of the diamond reserves present in the kimberlite pipe. Subsequently, a detailed feasibility report will be prepared, serving as the basis for the final decision on developing a commercial diamond mine.

Amitabh Mukherjee and Ashish Chatterjee attended the NCL Board meeting. Other participants included Saurabh Singh (Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation), P Dayanand (Secretary, Department of Minerals), and Rajat Bansal (Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation).

Identification Of Diamonds In Baloda-Belmundi

The NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a Government of India undertaking, with NMDC Limited holding a 51% stake and Chhattisgarh Mineral Development holding a 49% stake; the two entities will collaborate on operations here. While the company has historically focused on iron ore projects, the confirmation of natural diamonds in Baloda-Belmundi has accelerated its move toward multi-mineral development.