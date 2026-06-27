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Chhattisgarh: Diamond Drilling Operations In Baloda-Belmundi Block Get Govt Nod

The project for the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Mahasamund district received approval during a meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited.

During the NCL meeting.
During the NCL meeting. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Raipur: The Department of Minerals has approved drilling operations in the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

The project for the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Mahasamund district received approval during a recent meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) held in New Delhi.

A decision was made to initiate 'large diameter' drilling as the next phase of the project. This move is considered a crucial step toward scientifically assessing the actual diamond reserves in the region and paving the way for future commercial diamond mining.

Decision Regarding Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

During the meeting, the Board of Directors conducted a detailed review of the project's progress to date. The Board also directed that all technical tasks be completed in a time-bound manner within the validity period of the prospecting licence. Large-diameter drilling will enable an accurate assessment of the diamond reserves present in the kimberlite pipe. Subsequently, a detailed feasibility report will be prepared, serving as the basis for the final decision on developing a commercial diamond mine.

Amitabh Mukherjee and Ashish Chatterjee attended the NCL Board meeting. Other participants included Saurabh Singh (Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation), P Dayanand (Secretary, Department of Minerals), and Rajat Bansal (Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation).

Identification Of Diamonds In Baloda-Belmundi

The NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a Government of India undertaking, with NMDC Limited holding a 51% stake and Chhattisgarh Mineral Development holding a 49% stake; the two entities will collaborate on operations here. While the company has historically focused on iron ore projects, the confirmation of natural diamonds in Baloda-Belmundi has accelerated its move toward multi-mineral development.

Identification Of A Precious Diamond

A kimberlite pipe was identified by the NCL through stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys, and targeted drilling. Subsequently, a bulk sample of approximately 200 tonnes was tested at NMDC's Panna Diamond Processing Plant, yielding five natural diamonds weighing a total of 1.22 carats. This scientifically confirms the presence of a diamond-bearing geological structure in the region.

"Prudent utilisation of mineral resources and balanced industrial development are crucial for the country's economic progress. The Baloda-Belmundi diamond project will position Chhattisgarh among the nation's leading diamond-producing states," says Saurabh Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation.

Baloda-Belmundi Project Vital for the Nation

Experiences from major diamond-producing nations like Botswana, South Africa, Canada, and Australia suggest that such early-stage success can indicate the future discovery of large commercial deposits.

As a result, the Baloda-Belmundi project is regarded as a significant mineral project not only for Chhattisgarh but also for the entire country. Reviews were also conducted for other major iron ore projects in the state. A production target of 1 million tonnes has been set for Bailadila Deposit-4 for the current financial year, with plans to scale this up to 7 million tonnes per annum in phases.

Meanwhile, work is also underway to develop Bailadila Deposit-13 with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

Also Read:

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  2. At 18, Chhattisgarh's Nandani Nirmalkar Wins 14 Gold Medals And Dreams Of Representing India In Yogasana
  3. Chhattisgarh High Court Extends Maternity Benefits To Guest Lecturers, Contractual Staff

TAGGED:

BALODA BELMUNDI MINES
DIAMOND DRILLING
CHHATTISGARH MINING
MINING FOR DIAMONDS
DIAMONG DRILLING

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