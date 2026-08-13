ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Dead Policeman Receives ‘Get Well Soon’ Message 42 Days After Death

Jashpur Nagar: In a shocking incident, a policeman who died during treatment received a message congratulating him on his recovery and return home 42 days after his death at the Rajmata Devendra Kumari Singh Deo Medical College in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur Nagar.

The incident came to light after the family of 39-year-old constable Devnarayan Ram, posted at Kunkuri police station, received the automated message on his mobile phone, officials said.

Devnarayan Ram was admitted to the district hospital on June 26, 2026, after complaining of swelling and pain in his leg. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Medical College Ambikapur, where he was admitted the same day. Despite treatment, Devnarayan died on June 30.

His wife, Seema Kujur, who herself works as a nurse at Duldula Community Health Centre, said the family was shocked when a message arrived on her husband’s mobile number on August 6, congratulating him on recovering and returning home.

Seema said the family was already struggling with the loss, and receiving such a message after her husband’s death caused further mental distress. She has demanded a proper investigation into the incident and improvements in the system so that other families do not face similar trauma.

In a statement, the medical college management said that the message was not deliberately sent by any individual. According to the management, it was automatically generated by the system due to a delay in the Ayushman claim process.