ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Two Maoist Accused To 10 Years In Prison

Kanker: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhanupratappur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each for conspiring to target security personnel with explosives. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each convict.

The incident took place on October 28, 2023, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police was conducting a patrol near the Chilparas-Nayapara hill in the Koylibeda police station area of Kanker district.

During the patrol, some suspicious individuals began fleeing near the forest. Security personnel cordoned off the area and apprehended two men, identified as Sanu Komra and Arjun Sahu.

During the investigation, police found that the two men were associated with the Jan Militia wing of the banned Maoist organisation and were involved in a conspiracy to target security personnel using explosives.

A search led to the recovery of nine detonators, a bundle of wire, a switch, three bundles of plastic rope, two packets of pellets, approximately one kilogram of iron pieces, two pipes and a mobile phone.

Police subsequently registered a case, conducted an investigation and filed the case against the accused in court. During the trial, the prosecution presented witnesses and available evidence to establish the charges.

After hearing the case, the court of Special NIA Judge Deepak K. Gupta convicted Sanu Komra and Arjun Sahu and sentenced both to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Each was also fined Rs 2,000.