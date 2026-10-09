Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Two Maoist Accused To 10 Years In Prison
During the patrol, some suspicious individuals began fleeing near the forest.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Kanker: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhanupratappur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each for conspiring to target security personnel with explosives. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each convict.
The incident took place on October 28, 2023, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police was conducting a patrol near the Chilparas-Nayapara hill in the Koylibeda police station area of Kanker district.
During the patrol, some suspicious individuals began fleeing near the forest. Security personnel cordoned off the area and apprehended two men, identified as Sanu Komra and Arjun Sahu.
During the investigation, police found that the two men were associated with the Jan Militia wing of the banned Maoist organisation and were involved in a conspiracy to target security personnel using explosives.
A search led to the recovery of nine detonators, a bundle of wire, a switch, three bundles of plastic rope, two packets of pellets, approximately one kilogram of iron pieces, two pipes and a mobile phone.
Police subsequently registered a case, conducted an investigation and filed the case against the accused in court. During the trial, the prosecution presented witnesses and available evidence to establish the charges.
After hearing the case, the court of Special NIA Judge Deepak K. Gupta convicted Sanu Komra and Arjun Sahu and sentenced both to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Each was also fined Rs 2,000.
Government advocate Tribhuvan Shankar Yadav represented the prosecution.
Yadav said the two accused had planned an attack on a police team and had each been sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with a fine of Rs 2,000.
Judicial proceedings in Maoist-related cases in Kanker district have continued, with verdicts delivered in three cases so far. Two were heard in the Bhanupratappur court and one in the Kanker court.
Earlier, in September 2026, the Kanker court delivered a verdict in a case involving Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) Prabhakar Rao and his wife, Divisional Committee Member (DVM) Raje Kange.
On September 16, 2026, the special NIA court in Bhanupratappur sentenced Maoist accused Poluram Anchala to 10 years in prison.
According to the available information, 36 Maoist-related cases had been pending in the district. Following verdicts in three cases, the number of pending cases has decreased to 33.
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