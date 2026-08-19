ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Two Convicts To Life Imprisonment In Gang Rape-Murder And Robbery Case

Janjgir-Champa: A Fast Track Court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa has sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment in a 2023 gang rape and murder of a young woman besides robbery.

Public Prosecutor Yogesh Kumar Gopal said that Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Mukesh Kumar Tiwari sentenced both accused to life imprisonment and imposed separate fines totaling Rs 50,000 across the various charges.

Gopal said that offenses were registered under Sections 376(D), 394, 452, 34, and 302 of the IPC, and the accused were remanded to judicial custody. Statements from 22 witnesses were recorded in court, and documentary evidence was presented, he said.

According to Gopal, the incident dates back to February 12, 2023. A couple had gone to Korba for some work, leaving their children—a brother and sister—alone at home. During the night, the brother left their shared room and went to sleep in a separate room. The accused, locals from the area, locked the brother's room from the outside and entered the sister's room. They gang-raped her and subsequently murdered her, according to prosecution. After the murder, the two accused stole cash, gold and silver jewelry, and a scooter from the house before fleeing, it said.