ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Daughter

Jashpur: The District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act after finding him guilty of sexually exploiting his minor daughter.

On May 2, the victim's mother lodged a complaint regarding this matter at the police station. In the complaint, it was stated that there had been a dispute between the couple for three years and as she was tired of the situation, the woman had left her children and gone to her maternal home.

The District and Sessions Judge of the Special Court (POCSO) convicted the accused after hearing the arguments put forward by the Public Prosecutor Amit Tirkey.

The convicted father arrived at her maternal home and took his minor daughter and son with him, and while the child was left alone at home, he sexually exploited her, the complaint added. The victim confided about her ordeal to her younger brother.