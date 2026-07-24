Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Daughter
A court in Jashpur sentences the father to life imprisonment for sexually exploiting his minor daughter, reports Tarun Sharma.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Jashpur: The District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act after finding him guilty of sexually exploiting his minor daughter.
On May 2, the victim's mother lodged a complaint regarding this matter at the police station. In the complaint, it was stated that there had been a dispute between the couple for three years and as she was tired of the situation, the woman had left her children and gone to her maternal home.
The District and Sessions Judge of the Special Court (POCSO) convicted the accused after hearing the arguments put forward by the Public Prosecutor Amit Tirkey.
The convicted father arrived at her maternal home and took his minor daughter and son with him, and while the child was left alone at home, he sexually exploited her, the complaint added. The victim confided about her ordeal to her younger brother.
When the son objected to his father's actions, an altercation ensued between the two. In a state of rage, the man attacked his son and left him severely injured. When the mother went to the hospital to see her son, the two siblings then gave her the full details of their father's act. Subsequently, the incident was reported to the police.
The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The police conducted the victim's medical examination, took statements and gathered evidence from the scene of the crime.
Acting quickly, the police arrested the accused and submitted the charge sheet to court. The prosecution put forward strong evidence against the accused, comprising the victim's medical report, her clothes, and the evidence of 20 witnesses.
Lal Umed Singh, SSP, said ensuring a swift response, carrying out a timely investigation, and securing an effective prosecution are the priorities of the police. "Ensuring swift action, timely investigation, effective prosecution, and the imposition of the strictest penalties on the guilty in such cases is the top priority of the Jashpur Police," he said.
Read More