Chhattisgarh Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Woman For Murdering Husband, Hiding Body In Suitcase
After a heated argument, Mangrita allegedly attacked Santosh Bhagat with a grinding stone used for crushing spices, repeatedly striking him on the head.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST
Jashpur: A court here in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur has convicted a woman and sentenced her to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of murdering her husband and hiding his body inside a trolley suitcase in a case that had shocked the district last year.
Pronouncing the sentence on Friday, the Second Additional Sessions Court in Kunkuri said no leniency can be shown in such heinous crimes as it would be "against the interests of justice and society".
The incident took place on November 7, 2025, in Bhinjpur village under Duldula police station limits. According to the prosecution, Santosh Bhagat and his wife Mangrita Bai had frequent arguments after their marriage.
For some months, Mangrita went to Mumbai in search of work due to ongoing family disputes. After returning to the village, another argument broke out between the couple on the night of November 7 over her alleged relationship with one of her relatives.
The argument turned violent when Mangrita allegedly attacked Santosh Bhagat with a grinding stone used for crushing spices, repeatedly striking him on the head. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.
The prosecution said the accused then tried to cover up the crime by placing her husband's body inside a trolley suitcase, cleaning the bloodstains inside the house and locking the house from outside. She also tried to dispose of the body but could not move the heavy suitcase. She later left for Raigarh with the intention of travelling to Mumbai.
The crime came to light after Santosh's family grew suspicious when he did not come out of the house for a long time. Police broke open the door in presence of all family members and recovered the body from inside the suitcase.
Jashpur Police immediately launched an investigation and, based on technical evidence, arrested Mangrita Bai while she was on her way to Mumbai. A chargesheet was later filed before the court.
After examining all the evidences, witness statements and arguments from both sides, the court convicted accused Mangrita under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. She was sentenced to life term with rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1000. Under Section 238 of the BNS, she was also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 500 for destroying evidence.
In its judgment, the court said that showing leniency in such heinous crimes would be against the interests of both the justice system and society.
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