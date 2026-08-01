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Chhattisgarh Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Woman For Murdering Husband, Hiding Body In Suitcase

Jashpur: A court here in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur has convicted a woman and sentenced her to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of murdering her husband and hiding his body inside a trolley suitcase in a case that had shocked the district last year.

Pronouncing the sentence on Friday, the Second Additional Sessions Court in Kunkuri said no leniency can be shown in such heinous crimes as it would be "against the interests of justice and society".

The incident took place on November 7, 2025, in Bhinjpur village under Duldula police station limits. According to the prosecution, Santosh Bhagat and his wife Mangrita Bai had frequent arguments after their marriage.

For some months, Mangrita went to Mumbai in search of work due to ongoing family disputes. After returning to the village, another argument broke out between the couple on the night of November 7 over her alleged relationship with one of her relatives.

The argument turned violent when Mangrita allegedly attacked Santosh Bhagat with a grinding stone used for crushing spices, repeatedly striking him on the head. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.